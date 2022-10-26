South Africans gave mixed reactions to seeing school pupils' bags filled with booze bottles geared towards sales

Alcohol consumption is a popular practice in the country, and quite a few underaged teens like to partake in it

The responses that SA folks gave vary between genuine concern for the state of schools and cheeky jokes

South African peeps gave a flurry of comments about seeing school pupils' bags with bottles of booze ready to sell.

The learners were caught in the act when, according to the Daily Sun, the district officials in Ekurhuleni and members of a "community policing forum" came to do a surprise search at the school on the 24th of October.

What they had found in the children's bags were bottles and bottles of alcohol ready to be sold on the premises. In addition to the booze, some dangerous weapons were found. Some students advocated against the drinking the pupils did and said it disrupted lessons.

The community leader also aired her grievances about the excessive drinking and claimed that:

"Our children ar turning into drunkards."

The worried lady was also very concerned about the future of the students. Mzansi peeps had a lot to say via Facebook comments. See the responses below:

Tumelo J-Black Wonder commented:

"Mzansi is a movie, nothing surprises us anymore."

LeptownKing MF Fenny said:

"I used to carry a bottle of alcohol to school everyday. I was a nice kid, so no1 suspected me till I finished school."

Wenzeni UFu Zheng mentioned:

"I only get surprised when we go the whole week without any drama."

Leshata Makola posted:

"Bathong at school ijoooo they are enjoying those kids."

Thato McKay shared:

"The groove culture."

Benson Mutwanamba Wa Libhakhaniya said:

"That's SA for you. Everyone is like if our leaders can do it, why not me? Such a rotten country."

Edward Taruvinga asked:

"Haibo! What societal illness is this?"

Rasifudi Thusani Godfrey commented:

"Alcohol is no longer addictive, but being a groovist is it."

