A gender war ensued on Twitter when a man claimed that South African women don't know to love

The local men added that SA women are only interested in money and use relationships for their survival

The women fought back and said that it's impossible to love men who are capable of gender-based violence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man said on social media that women in SA only date for survival. Image: @south_prescott

Source: Twitter

A bold man made a blanket statement on Twitter that, from his observation, South Africans are incapable of love.

In today's world, where cheating and transactional relationships have become normalised, the gents in the comments agreed with the guy and mentioned that SA women date for material things and to survive.

A few women took the chance to explain that SA men are notorious cheaters and abusers, and that's why they pursue things like money and safety in relationships.

The women shared that being emotionally involved in relationships either leaves them heartbroken or emotionally and physically abused.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some ladies took the biblical route to explain why women are wired to seek financial security by quoting scriptures that a woman's job is to respect her partner and not to love them.

See @south _prescott tweet below:

Read some comments on the topic below:

@NqobileCele01n shared:

"If most women don't know how to love, then men are the ones to blame. From GBV and your unfaithfulness how can we love? It's hard to find an honest, faithful, loyal man in SA. Most of you are entitled and really don't contribute much to a relationship than money."

@aw_chuma posted:

"Women are not supposed to love us. Let's be honest; the sooner we get it, the better."

@Neo_Mnero7 mentioned:

"They date for survival."

@Queen_MaVusumuz added:

"We were not designed to love you. We were meant to respect you. Maybe what you should complain about is our level of respect, but love is not our department. "

@TarciaMakgolane said:

"Just say the ones you’ve met, and don’t include us in your hiccups."

@MoRiskky wrote:

"What I think he means is that SA women take everything they see on TV and social media and apply it to real life and expect men to do exactly that. I might be wrong, though."

@Mceks45 commented:

"They really think true love is when a guy buys them food and send them money."

@Noxolo310444471 tweeted:

"Everyone is trying so hard to find the right person, but no one is trying to be the right person. Instead we are all pointing fingers because honestly this is how most of us feel about SA MEN."

Mzansi man opens up about pain, being liked by baddie when you’re broke: “Nonchalant kanti you’re nonchelete”

In similar relationship stories, Briefly News reported a Mzansi man opened up about the pain of being fancied by a baddie but not having the money to follow through with any dates or things like that.

The fire and hilarious take was made by @UnklNova, who shared his relationship woes on Twitter, where peeps started discussing what makes a baddie a baddie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News