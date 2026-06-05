SA chef Emile Se Kombuis drops budget-friendly homemade Horlicks recipe that’s got everyone talking

Mzansi reacts with excitement as fans praise the tasty, low-cost winter drink idea

Concerns surface over hidden sugar levels in the popular store-bought version and its effects on health

Emile Se Kombuis broke down his Horlicks recipe. Image: @Emile Se Kombuis

Source: Facebook

A South African chef has just shared his homemade Horlicks recipe. Mzansi is impressed.

Food content creator Emile Se Kombuis has shared a budget-friendly homemade Horlicks powder recipe on Facebook on 03 June 2026, that he says costs under R70 to make a 500g batch. In the video, he explains:

“Believe it or not, again, just 6 ingredients. And we make homemade Horlicks. And really, you have to believe me when I tell you, this recipe is under R70.”

He reportedly saved R149.99 compared to a Pick'n Pay 400g version. He also added that prices and results may vary by store, area, and brand.

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“Homemade Horlicks. R55 for plus or minus 500 grams. Unbelievable. Please make it and let me know in the comments what you think about it.”

Horlicks is a sweet, malted milk hot drink. Image: @oldtrunkdhaka/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Horlicks and sugar spikes explained.

Horlicks is a popular warm milk drink often used as a bedtime comfort, but store versions contain a lot of sugar. A single serving can have around 19 grams of sugar, which is more than five teaspoons. While it’s marketed as something that helps with relaxation, sleep, and nutrition, there’s little strong proof that it actually improves sleep beyond being a warm drink.

Because of the sugar, it can cause a quick rise in blood sugar levels after drinking it, especially at night. Over time, frequent spikes like this may not be great for people trying to manage weight or blood sugar. Some ways to reduce the impact include using sugar-free versions, drinking it with food, or making your own, as Emile Se Kombuis does.

View the Facebook video below. :

Fans praise simple winter comfort drink

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with questions and excitement about the recipe. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

Joy Norma Lubbe said:

"Wow, no, this is spoiled nicely.... love Horlicks, but it's unaffordably expensive...... Thank you, Emile, your recipes are excellent!"

Yvette Steyn Scholtz wrote:

"Emile Se Kombuis, I only drink the Nestle sachets "White Chocolate" and "Salted Caramel", I see that Takealot also sells those 2 flavours in powder. Could this work like the cappuccino recipe? If, how much does one throw in?"

Cathy Vosloo commented:

"Going to make some as well... going to decorate small containers nicely and give each woman in the family who celebrates her birthday a set with cappuccino hot chocolate and Horlicks and a nice mug. Thank you for your recipes, Emile."

Marie Strachan added:

"This looks absolutely delicious. Just going to get the malt powder tomorrow then I'm going to make it. Thank you, Emile."

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Source: Briefly News