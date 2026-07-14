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“Zulus Are Cool”: Young Boy Says He Wants to Be Zulu When He Gets Older, SA in Stitches
Family and Relationships

“Zulus Are Cool”: Young Boy Says He Wants to Be Zulu When He Gets Older, SA in Stitches

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A young Sotho boy left viewers charmed after revealing his unusual life goal in a viral TikTok video
  • The boy firmly told his mother that he wants to be Zulu when he grows up, and could not explain why
  • South Africans praised the child's innocent love for the Zulu people and said it showed he was raised without tribalism

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He, instead, said he wants to be Zulu when he gets older
A Sotho said he was not aspiring to be a doctor while speaking to his mom. Image: @luminosa.nova
Source: TikTok

A young South African boy stole hearts across the internet after sharing a life goal nobody saw coming. Posted on 12 July 2026 by TikTok user @luminosa.nova, the clip quickly spread as viewers fell in love with the little boy's answer to a simple question. When his mom, behind the camera, asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, the boy answered without hesitation, saying he wants to be a Zulu person.

A boy raised without borders

The content creator pushed back playfully, asking whether the boy was sure he did not want to become a doctor instead, but the young man was not swayed. He held his ground, insisting that being Zulu was the dream, even when she pressed him to explain why. He could not find the words, which only made the moment funnier, and the two dissolved into laughter together.

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Watch the adorable TikTok clip that has Mzansi laughing and smiling below:

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Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

Viewers pointed out that a child who grows up admiring another ethnic group like that has never been taught to look down on them. Many praised his mother, saying her parenting was behind his open heart.

User @Bongz said:

"This means that his mom never talks badly about Zulu people. Thank you, Mom. Owethu umshana (this is our nephew)🥰."

User @The Elder shared:

"I once felt the same and moved from Zeerust to Manzimtoti in 1986. I'm now Zulu."

User @Klive Sean wrote:

"AmaZulu are cool people. I also wish to become umZulu, too 😎😂."

User @MakhosiPhahla suggested:

"We must invite him and his mom to a Zulu event, simvunulise [dress him up], and make his dream a reality 🔥."

User @saikidokapital added:

"Zulus are cool, man. I also wanna be Zulu in my next life."

User @Sinqobile Magubane declared:

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"Your name is Mnqobi, from now on 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about Zulus

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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