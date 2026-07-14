A young Sotho boy left viewers charmed after revealing his unusual life goal in a viral TikTok video

The boy firmly told his mother that he wants to be Zulu when he grows up, and could not explain why

South Africans praised the child's innocent love for the Zulu people and said it showed he was raised without tribalism

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A Sotho said he was not aspiring to be a doctor while speaking to his mom. Image: @luminosa.nova

Source: TikTok

A young South African boy stole hearts across the internet after sharing a life goal nobody saw coming. Posted on 12 July 2026 by TikTok user @luminosa.nova, the clip quickly spread as viewers fell in love with the little boy's answer to a simple question. When his mom, behind the camera, asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, the boy answered without hesitation, saying he wants to be a Zulu person.

A boy raised without borders

The content creator pushed back playfully, asking whether the boy was sure he did not want to become a doctor instead, but the young man was not swayed. He held his ground, insisting that being Zulu was the dream, even when she pressed him to explain why. He could not find the words, which only made the moment funnier, and the two dissolved into laughter together.

Watch the adorable TikTok clip that has Mzansi laughing and smiling below:

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Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

Viewers pointed out that a child who grows up admiring another ethnic group like that has never been taught to look down on them. Many praised his mother, saying her parenting was behind his open heart.

User @Bongz said:

"This means that his mom never talks badly about Zulu people. Thank you, Mom. Owethu umshana (this is our nephew)🥰."

User @The Elder shared:

"I once felt the same and moved from Zeerust to Manzimtoti in 1986. I'm now Zulu."

User @Klive Sean wrote:

"AmaZulu are cool people. I also wish to become umZulu, too 😎😂."

User @MakhosiPhahla suggested:

"We must invite him and his mom to a Zulu event, simvunulise [dress him up], and make his dream a reality 🔥."

User @saikidokapital added:

"Zulus are cool, man. I also wanna be Zulu in my next life."

User @Sinqobile Magubane declared:

"Your name is Mnqobi, from now on 🥰."

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Source: Briefly News