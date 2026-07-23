Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson had social media crying with laughter after sharing the unexpected moment a phara kissed her closed car window

The actress said the man first asked her for food and spare change before leaning in and planting a kiss on her window

Instead of getting upset after being turned down twice, the stranger calmly said, "It's fine, next time," leaving Lesedi completely speechless

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Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson had social media laughing after recalling a bizarre encounter with a phara. Image: Lesedi Mastunyane

Source: Instagram

Anyone who drives in Johannesburg knows traffic lights can come with unexpected encounters, but Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson experienced one she probably never saw coming. The actress had social media in stitches after revealing that a phara, a street dweller often seen asking motorists for money or food leaned in and kissed her closed car window after she turned down his request for help. Safe to say, that wasn't on her bingo card for the day.

From asking for food to stealing a kiss

Sharing the hilarious story on TikTok, Lesedi said she was driving home near the corner of Republic Road and Bram Fischer Drive when the man approached her car. Like many people do at robots, he politely asked if she had something to eat or any spare change. The actress explained that she genuinely had nothing to give him. Instead of trying the next car, the man stepped closer, leaned towards her window and planted a kiss right on the glass. Luckily, the window was closed.

The confidence was off the charts

Still trying to figure out what had just happened, Lesedi burst into laughter out of pure shock.

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As if the surprise kiss wasn't enough, the man casually asked her once again if she had anything to spare.

She told him, once again, that she didn't. Without missing a beat, he smiled and replied:

"Ay no, it's fine. Next time,"

Before moving on, leaving Lesedi completely gobsmacked.

See the story time video in the TikTok post below:

Mzansi says only in South Africa

The actress said she was left speechless by what happened while waiting at a Johannesburg traffic light. Image: Lesedi Mastunyane

Source: Instagram

By the end of the video, the mother of two admitted she was still processing the bizarre interaction, repeatedly saying she couldn't believe it had happened.

Her hilarious delivery only made the story funnier, with social media users saying they could picture the entire scene unfolding. Others joked that the phara had more game than most people, while many agreed that only in South Africa could someone go from asking for food to planting a kiss after being turned down.

One thing is certain, Lesedi made it home with a story she'll probably be telling for years.

Lesedi honours Shona with heartfelt birthday tribute

Previously Briefly News reported that Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Shona Ferguson, on what would have been his birthday. Sharing touching photos and heartfelt words on social media, she reflected on how much she misses him while celebrating his life and lasting legacy.

Fans, friends and celebrities joined her in remembering the beloved actor and producer, flooding the comments with birthday wishes and messages honouring the iconic television star.

Source: Briefly News