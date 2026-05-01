On Thursday, 30 April 2026, Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson shared a touching tribute to Shona Ferguson on what would have been his 52nd birthday

Taking to her official Instagram account, she posted a throwback photo and a heartfelt message, as well as her ongoing grief and emotional struggle

The post received emotional responses from colleagues and fans, who shared comforting messages and praised her honesty in expressing grief

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson paid tribute to Shona Ferguson in an emotional birthday post. Image: ferguson_films, sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

South Africans were left in their feelings after Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson celebrated her late father, legendary filmmaker Shona Ferguson, on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Years after his passing, Shona Ferguson’s family posts about him every chance it gets. Recently, his daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson, had Mzansi cutting onions when she celebrated Shona's heavenly birthday.

Daughter remembers Shona Ferguson on his heavenly birthday

Lesedi shared a throwback photo of her enjoying a moment with her late dad. In the lengthy caption, Lesedi Ferguson shared how Shona Ferguson would have spent his birthday. She said that he would have spent it like any normal day working.

“You would’ve been 52 today. You would’ve woken up around 7 am, after going to bed around 1/2 am, gone to the gym, made your shake, then worked on your laptop or gone to your meetings. You would’ve left the house, and a trail of cologne would linger to let us know you’ve left. Later on, that same scent would let us know you’ve returned. You’d either want private school porridge, or you’d tell me you’re craving ‘something naarce’ and either way, I’d make it happen 🤣” part of the caption read.

Lesedi shared how she is still processing Shona Ferguson’s death, and that the grief hits her especially, leading up to the day he passed away.

“Between today and 30 July, the grief likes knocking on my door, and I don’t know what to do with it most times. I wanna let it in, but the world doesn’t stop moving, so surely, I can’t stop either, right? I think most of this time has been spent thinking you’re away on the other side of the world instead of on the other side of life. It’s hard to compute that you’re really not here - even almost half a decade later,” the caption further read.

In another emotional part of her message, she said she misses him deeply and wishes he could have met her child. The message concluded:

“I miss you. We all do. I wish you could’ve experienced SegoBear; and who knows, maybe you did before he was sent to me. The thought of that is slightly comforting…. But anyway, lemme not bore the masses with my feels. (Sorry, guys). Happy Heavenly Birthday, Fah. I miss you. I love you. 🕊️♥️”

See the post by clicking the link.

SA remembers Shona Ferguson on his heavenly birthday

In the comments, Shona Ferguson’s colleagues in the TV and film industry shared birthday messages and words of comfort.

Here are some of the comments:

official_mchustle_ said:

“Happy G Day to the G. May his soul rest in peace 💐”

clintonthebrink shared:

“Happy heavenly Bday, my buddy ❤️ All my love to you, sis @sediimatsunyane, sis Constance, Ali and the bambinos.”

itscindytembo comforted:

“Don’t ever apologise for being honest about how you feel. ❤️ We’re all holding you in prayer today and on other days, even when it doesn’t feel like it.”

Mzansi paid tribute to Shona Ferguson on his 52nd birthday. Image: sediimatsunyane, ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson honours Shona on wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson shared a touching tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on their 24th wedding anniversary.

She reflected on their love and the memories they created together before his passing in 2021.

Source: Briefly News