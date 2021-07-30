Shona Ferguson: 5 Pics Showing the Amazing Family Man He Was

Mzansi learned of the tragic passing of media mogul Shona Ferguson. A lot of people remember what a fantastic father and family man he was.

Shona Ferguson was an amazing family man who always made time for those he loved. Photo credit: @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Briefly News took a look at his social media history and found five pictures reminding us of what an amazing person he was. Despite being extremely busy, he always found time for his family.

1. Shona loved his grandson, Ronewa, dearly

He often featured his grandson on his social media platforms, in this case, he was wishing him a happy birthday.

2. He loved Connie with all his heart and worshipped her

Shona worshipped the ground Connie walked on and together they set all sorts of couple goals. He always made sure she knew that he appreciated her. He wished her a happy mother's day in the post above and included his family in the pic.

3. His pride and joy was his daughter, Alicia, and he often reminded Mzansi how proud he was of her

Alicia was the apple of her father's eye and he loved her dearly. He constantly reminded South Africa of how proud of her he was. He documented her success and growth on his social media platforms.

He never missed a birthday and always made sure that his little baby knew that her dad loved her.

4. Family came first for the Fergusons

The Fergusons were all about their family. Shona took time out of his busy schedule to spend time with those he valued most in life.

Along with Connie, he had built an empire for his family.

5. There was nothing staged about his love for his family

Despite the fact that his empire was built on acting, there was nothing staged about Shona's love for his family. He was an amazing dad and set a great example for dads out there.

We will dearly miss him and his loss has left us all feeling diminished.

Media mogul, 47, sadly passed away, South Africa mourns

Beloved media mogul and The Queen producer Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away.

According to the Sunday World, Connie Ferguson’s husband passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Ferguson was admitted to the hospital after suffering from chest pains. News24 reports that the 47-year-old passed away from Covid-19 related complications. A representative of the family, Conrad Mwanza, spoke to the publication and confirmed the unfortunate news.

Source: Briefly.co.za