Connie has been a symbol of strength for many South African's as she dealt with the loss of her loving husband, Shona Ferguson

The actress who had taken some time off from her lead role on The Queen has returned to screens this week

Connie shared on her social media that the adjustment back into the daily routine has proven to be rather tough and there's nothing she needs more than a hug from Uncle Sho

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Connie Ferguson is slowly easing into the norm, just two months after the passing of the beloved Shona. Connie has made it known that although she remains strong, the transition has not been seamless. The widow shared a heartwarming photo of her and her late husband after the kind of day she would have loved to talk to him about.

Connie Ferguson is being comforted by Mzansi as she shares her struggles with the passing of her husband. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

After taking a much-needed break from her boss lady role as Harriet Khoza on Mzansi Magic's The Queen. The powerhouse finally made a return to the screens, picking up right where she left off with the telenovela, reports ZAlebs.

Although fans of the show were excited to see her back and Connie did not miss a beat in her role, she took to her Instagram to share that the day was filled with more downs than ups as yesterday marked two months since Shona's passing. Her caption read:

"2 months…Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven. By His grace, I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Connie remains steadfast in her faith as she copes through her loss. Her friends and followers used her comments to send her a bit of love and support.

@gail_mabalane penned her a sweet message saying:

"Loss doesn’t get easier…but we do get stronger.❤️ Love you my sis"

@sibantongana affirmed her scripture in her comment:

"Indeed. His power is made perfect in our weakness. Sending you lots of love, hugs and strength."

Loving follower @benachero said:

"God has preserved you these last 2 months, He will keep you all the way"

‘The Queen’ is back: Connie Ferguson returns to screens, Fans delighted

Briefly News reports Connie Ferguson made her first appearance back on The Queen after the passing of her husband Shona Ferguson. Connie, who plays the role of Harriet Khoza on the hit show, delighted fans when she re-appeared on their screens.

Fans took to social media to celebrate her return and to applaud Connie Ferguson for her strength and bravery to return to the show so soon after her husband’s passing.

The media personality has indeed served as a pillar of strength and inspiration to many.

@simthobiyela said:

“Harriet Khoza is back, welcome back Queen.”

Source: Briefly.co.za