Mini influencer Kairo Forbes owns every single adorable Instagram post that she makes, from tooth fairy videos to her arts and crafts

The six-year-old is always up to something exciting with the help of her glamy who accompanies her on most of her adventures

This time around Kairo shared the lovely table she set up for her dad to enjoy some lunch with her when he gets home from work

It is no secret that DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo is an internet sensation. The adorable six-year-old is always inviting followers in on her escapades. Recently she had the idea to set up a whole lunch spread to surprise her dearest daddy when he got home from work.

Kairo Forbes has shown fans just how much she loves her dad after setting up a lovely surprise for him. Image: @kairo.forbes

Kairo and AKA have the sweetest relationship. The daddy-daughter duo always serves nothing but cuteness when they feature on each others Instagram pages. IOL reported that the doting father recently gifted his little girl her first pair of diamond earrings.

Little Miss Forbes shared a proud video of herself on Instagram showcasing the surprise she set up for AKA, complete with napkin flowers in the glasses.

Followers took to the comments to reassure the sweet little celeb that her dad will definitely love the surprise.

proud mommy @djzinhle commented:

"What a lucky dad. You’re such a kind baby… "

@sbongilembandlwa wrote:

"Great job Kairo❤️. I think Daddy will definitely like the surprise."

@cyzie added:

"He is going to love it well done."

Cuteness Overload: Kairo Forbes details how she lost her tooth with help from a ham sandwich

Briefly News reported Kairo Forbes is one of the most famous kids in Mzansi. The young social media sensation has managed to make a name for herself away from her celeb parents at such a young age. Kairo recently shared the most adorable video about how she lost her tooth and South Ah cannot handle the cuteness.

The citizen reports that Asante's big sister hit one million followers on Instagram as she celebrated her fifth birthday last year. Kairo is a hit on social media and Mzansi just can't seem to get enough of her.

Just yesterday, young Forbes shared a video on Instagram sharing the eventful story of how she lost her tooth.

Kairo says her tooth had been wiggly for a while but it was a ham sandwich that ultimately did the trick. She was so excited that she called out to her glammy to share the amazing news.

