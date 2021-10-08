A Nigerian lady who recently marked her birthday has taken to social media to show off the gifts she received from her boyfriend

The 23-year-old lady identified as Edidiong Asikpo said she got 10 boxes of various gifts that include R36 000 and iPhone 13

Overwhelmed with the gifts, the excited lady showered encomiums on her man for 'understanding the assignment'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Nigerian lady set social media on fire after sharing the numerous gifts her boyfriend got her on her birthday.

An overjoyed Edidiong Asikpo took to her Instagram page to share photos while affirming that she was surprised with 10 boxes containing gift items.

She got 10 boxes of various gifts Photo Credit: @didicodes

Source: UGC

According to Asikpo, her boyfriend had connived with her friends to plan the huge surprise that includes items as an iPhone 13, shoes and other items.

The lady also revealed that her boyfriend had included R36 000 which was carefully placed in books he sent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

To top it all, he also planned trips to 6 countries to celebrate her birthday. The lady hailed her man for 'understanding the assignment,'

Social media reacts

@busolaonthewingsofgrace remarked:

I hope he added a bible too? Cos you will sure be needing serious encouragement when you find out that "gifts don't spell love"

@africanflamingo_ said:

"Before you ask God when or start tapping, the boyfriend might be a spiritual husband or ancestor. Tap carefully and bid yasef farewell."

@uncle_dia wrote:

"As much as this is beautiful and admirabke, I hope some ladies wouldn't use this to compare or measure up their own lives. Make everybody do according to him power "

@__ocube stated:

"If you like break up with the boy that’s managing to send you 5k and cake. You will know that the street is strict thereafter."

"He got a brother?": Lady receives designer sunglasses from a date, unwittingly ignites an online argument

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady who goes by the Twitter handle @_NaiTai received an extravagant gift on a date and needed to share the news with the world. Her date surprised her with a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Doing some background research, the shade models is known as 1.1 Millionaire and is designed with the original chunky Millionaire frames. It was made famous by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

Source: Briefly.co.za