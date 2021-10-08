Twitter user, @_NaiTai, received a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses on a date and after sharing the news, an argument broke out

Men and women are divided on their opinions about gifting luxury items when you're in the dating phase

The sunglasses are a celebrity favourite, worn by big names such as Kim Kardashian and Jay-Z

A lady who goes by the Twitter handle @_NaiTai received an extravagant gift on a date and needed to share the news with the world. Her date surprised her with a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Doing some background research, the shade models is known as 1.1 Millionaire and is designed with the original chunky Millionaire frames. It was made famous by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

The Louis Vuitton gift that has everyone talking and creating division among the genders. Image: @_NaiTai/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@_NaiTai captioned the post:

"I went on a date and told the dude I liked his glasses. He pulled up on me with my own pair."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The comment section is a world of its own

After sharing the post, it is receiving a big response from her followers and others who randomly come across it. In just two days, it has attracted over 70k likes and 5k retweets.

Interestingly, there is a small argument transpiring between women and men around the topic of luxury gifts, and whether the shades are appropriate or not among those who are just dating. Some men believe the man has a hidden agenda, the women on the other-hand, see no problem being treated in such an opulent manner.

Let's take a look at the divided comments:

@AnuAkinwande:

"Why do people (mainly men) get so upset when they see stuff like this? Like YES there are some men who just got it like that and CHOOSE to do it. Just say you don’t have money to do this and go!"

@a73513361:

"I would be worried, nothing is free in this world."

@BritThaBosss:

"Black men y’all sad ! Lets normalise luxury in our communities!! Y’all so use to struggle and it shows. Bitter for what? Because someone made a nice gesture and you wouldn’t? So what you’re just not on that level yet and that's fine but don’t come bashing."

@DorianRoss10:

"We get bothered not because he's doing it but the reason behind it. I really don't care how much money I have, I'm not spending over R2 000 on a 1st or 2nd date. That's just me. Plus you also have to leave some room for growth. Cant step out your BEST right away, but enough to get noticed."

@ItsMJ254:

"Would she do the same for him? That's all I wanna know."

@Drviicee:

"What’s wrong with the people in these comments… she got given a gift, why is everyone crying."

@Jai_Capella:

"My boyfriend was like this when we were dating. Now he’s my husband and he is still the same way. Could be a red flag, but he could also just be a generous person who wants to keep your attention. What’s important is y’all are feeling each other and he made you smile. Enjoy the time."

@MD2020papi:

"It’s giving desperate and stalker vibes."

@thecreditqueen_:

"He got a brother?"

