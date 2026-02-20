“Making a Financial Commitment”: Woolworths’ R699 Cheesecake Stuns South Africans
- A Cape Town man questioned Woolworths' cheesecake price, triggering comedic reactions on social media
- This isn't the first time the store was in the spotlight for its expensive items, as it has also sold a slow-cooked chicken pie for R499
- Many online community members erupted with jokes at the extravagant cheesecake pricing
A TikTok user from Cape Town named Suvveer was shocked to see Woolworths selling a 1.6kg baked cheesecake for a whopping R699. In true South African fashion, social media users joked about the treat's affordability.
Suvveer took to his TikTok account and shared a screenshot of the baked cheesecake on the shelf with its price tag.
"At that price, I'm not buying a cheesecake, I'm making a financial commitment. That cheesecake better come with medical aid, a retirement plan, and Wi-Fi. There's no way I'm slicing through R699 like it's normal."
He also joked that the sweet treat didn't set in the fridge, but it had set in the economy.
Watch the TikTok video posted below:
R699 baked cheesecake sparks a conversation
The viral video had thousands of members of the online community gathering in the comment section with humour and amazement.
@demichelsea22 joked under the post:
"My personal loan to purchase this cheesecake was declined. FNB said no."
Media personality William Lehong said:
"At that price, I expect the cheesecake to walk itself to my car and give me life advice on the way home. That’s not a dessert, that’s a down payment. Woolies is testing our commitment!"
A shocked @thatznotweird remarked:
"Those are American prices."
@antontromp01 told the online community:
"Easy solution: don't buy it! Problem solved."
@kptskuim humorously stated:
"It's R69.99. It was just a typo. Everyone makes mistakes."
3 Other expensive Woolworths products
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman who posted about the store's ready-made meals was surprised to see the price of one of the luxury foods.
- A local shopper blasted Woolworths and wanted to know its pricing strategy when it sold a classic 350g cottage pie for R99.
- A content creator was in disbelief and shared his thoughts on a slow-cooked chicken pie worth R499.
Source: Briefly News
