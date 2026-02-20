A Cape Town man questioned Woolworths' cheesecake price, triggering comedic reactions on social media

This isn't the first time the store was in the spotlight for its expensive items, as it has also sold a slow-cooked chicken pie for R499

Many online community members erupted with jokes at the extravagant cheesecake pricing

A Cape Town man spotted an expensive baked cheesecake from Woolworths. Images: @suvveer_rajpaul / TikTok, @suvveer_rajpaul / Instagram

A TikTok user from Cape Town named Suvveer was shocked to see Woolworths selling a 1.6kg baked cheesecake for a whopping R699. In true South African fashion, social media users joked about the treat's affordability.

Suvveer took to his TikTok account and shared a screenshot of the baked cheesecake on the shelf with its price tag.

"At that price, I'm not buying a cheesecake, I'm making a financial commitment. That cheesecake better come with medical aid, a retirement plan, and Wi-Fi. There's no way I'm slicing through R699 like it's normal."

He also joked that the sweet treat didn't set in the fridge, but it had set in the economy.

R699 baked cheesecake sparks a conversation

The viral video had thousands of members of the online community gathering in the comment section with humour and amazement.

South Africans brought out their comedic side after seeing the R699 cheesecake. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels

@demichelsea22 joked under the post:

"My personal loan to purchase this cheesecake was declined. FNB said no."

Media personality William Lehong said:

"At that price, I expect the cheesecake to walk itself to my car and give me life advice on the way home. That’s not a dessert, that’s a down payment. Woolies is testing our commitment!"

A shocked @thatznotweird remarked:

"Those are American prices."

@antontromp01 told the online community:

"Easy solution: don't buy it! Problem solved."

@kptskuim humorously stated:

"It's R69.99. It was just a typo. Everyone makes mistakes."

