Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Making a Financial Commitment”: Woolworths’ R699 Cheesecake Stuns South Africans
People

“Making a Financial Commitment”: Woolworths’ R699 Cheesecake Stuns South Africans

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A Cape Town man questioned Woolworths' cheesecake price, triggering comedic reactions on social media
  • This isn't the first time the store was in the spotlight for its expensive items, as it has also sold a slow-cooked chicken pie for R499
  • Many online community members erupted with jokes at the extravagant cheesecake pricing

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A shocked man saw the price for Woolworths' 1.6kg baked cheesecake.
A Cape Town man spotted an expensive baked cheesecake from Woolworths. Images: @suvveer_rajpaul / TikTok, @suvveer_rajpaul / Instagram
Source: UGC

A TikTok user from Cape Town named Suvveer was shocked to see Woolworths selling a 1.6kg baked cheesecake for a whopping R699. In true South African fashion, social media users joked about the treat's affordability.

Suvveer took to his TikTok account and shared a screenshot of the baked cheesecake on the shelf with its price tag.

"At that price, I'm not buying a cheesecake, I'm making a financial commitment. That cheesecake better come with medical aid, a retirement plan, and Wi-Fi. There's no way I'm slicing through R699 like it's normal."

He also joked that the sweet treat didn't set in the fridge, but it had set in the economy.

Read also

"Calculated moves": Dancing maths teacher entertains South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video posted below:

R699 baked cheesecake sparks a conversation

The viral video had thousands of members of the online community gathering in the comment section with humour and amazement.

A woman typing on her phone.
South Africans brought out their comedic side after seeing the R699 cheesecake. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels
Source: UGC

@demichelsea22 joked under the post:

"My personal loan to purchase this cheesecake was declined. FNB said no."

Media personality William Lehong said:

"At that price, I expect the cheesecake to walk itself to my car and give me life advice on the way home. That’s not a dessert, that’s a down payment. Woolies is testing our commitment!"

A shocked @thatznotweird remarked:

"Those are American prices."

@antontromp01 told the online community:

"Easy solution: don't buy it! Problem solved."

@kptskuim humorously stated:

"It's R69.99. It was just a typo. Everyone makes mistakes."

3 Other expensive Woolworths products

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Cape TownFoodWoolworths
Hot:
Nhlamulo baloyi Nathi mthethwa Tia kemp Malcolm wentzel Cleo rose elliott