A content creator shared his thoughts on an expensive chicken pie at a Woolworths store

The family-size pie uses free-range chicken and weighs over a kilogram, but the price tag left him shocked

South Africans had strong opinions about the cost and whether it's worth spending that much on a single item

A local content creator sparked a heated debate after he shared his reaction to an expensive chicken pie at Woolworths. TikTok user @quintisjacobs posted the video on 27 November 2025. In the clip, he discusses the slow-cooked chicken pie made with free-range chicken that weighs 1.3kg. The box describes it as succulent, hand-shredded, free-range, whole, slow-cooked chicken in a butter-enriched shortcrust base, topped with puff pastry. The price was the most disturbing issue as the box of pie sells for R499.99.

The man starts by explaining that someone posted a photo of the pie on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he couldn't believe what he was seeing. He questions what could be in the pie to hike up the price, joking that it must have gold shavings or that Gordon Ramsay himself baked it.

He compares the cost to a night out at the movies, saying the price feels completely out of touch with what most South Africans can afford. He points out that some people don't even earn R500 in a month, yet Woolworths expects customers to pay that much for a single pie.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared explanations as to why Woolies stores sell expensive goods, while some agreed with what TikTok user @quintisjacobs had to say:

@pilot_ wrote:

"Depends on where you buy, but you can get about 10kg of chicken for cheaper."

@amie_jacobs joked:

"Woolies pies have both parents and a private education, no 30% pass rate for them... 😅😂"

@cbd_ said:

"I've stopped going to Woolworths. My local Checkers is so much better with quality and specials."

@34reenasingh laughed:

"😅😅😂This is a joke😳surely? Whaaaaat?"

@blueisme commented:

"There are people who don't look at the prices. The cashiers will tell you."

@mercedes130784 added:

"South Africa is getting more expensive than overseas. I travel often, it's a shame for what people earn but must pay for food... Not only at Woolies, other retailers too."

@severidecarnage said:

"Who are they marketing to? Are there that many rich people in the country? I'm unemployed. Looking for work. Makes me sick that food costs that much."

@tommie_ argued:

"There are so many people who can pay without batting an eyelid. Woolworths is a profitable company. You should buy Woolworths shares and enjoy the profits."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

