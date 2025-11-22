A woman posted about Woolworths ready-made meals that they recently released for the festive season at a luxury level

The lady shared a TikTok video of the discoveries she made of new frozen food at Woolworths

South Africans were in stitches after the woman revealed the price that came with the new Woolworths range of food

Woolworths once again left South Africans gasping for air after pricing new items. A TikTok video showed one lady's reaction when she saw famous dishes such as the beef wellington for sale at Woolworths.

The lady let people know that she was eager to try the new food until she realised how much they cost. The lady posted a TikTok video that many could relate to as she had a look at the Woolworths luxury frozen food section.

In a post on TikTok by @maggiereadsabook she posted that the Woolworths had a new range of ready-made meeals. First she had a look at their beef wellington. She set it down immediately after seeing that one box would cost her R599. Next she had a look at the South African rocks lobster tails weighing 800g and cost R1, 199.

South Africa amazed by Woolworths price tag

Many people commented on the woman @maggiereadsabook's video completely floored by the price of the frozen meals. Watch the video of the Woolies find and read people's comments below.

Nikki Niki advised:

"Choose wisely people. We CAN eat well and still have rands until end of January 😉. We're not the Woolies target market. Support your local butcher ❤️"

The silent stoic was in awe:

"It costs more than a fresh one at a restaurant 😫"

kingvandross6 slammed most commented:

"So don’t buy it,you guys are making it sound like lobster tails are a staple food ,there will be things in life that you can’t afford you can’t have a rolls Royce at your preferred price 🤣"

Mymoena Abrahams288 remarked

"Even if I had millions I will never buy it I can feed so many people in my community with that R2000."

C H R I S T E L L E admitted:

"I knew the price was gonna be high but I was still shocked 🤣😭"

Farhana said:

"I always wanted to eat beef wellington, but I think Gordon Ramsey's is cheaper"

life.diaries.sa said:

"Woolies is living on another planet…once they start losing serious market share they’ll come back to reality."

carismejordaan exclaimed:

"O hell NO!!!! There is actually people buying this to impress other people. Just to be broke in January. Sies Woolies....🤣🤣"

ItsDemiBaby wondered:

"Does Woolworths know they're in South Africa?"

TheCapeTonian🇿🇦 joked:

"So Woolies is starting to price their food like Cape Town real estate."

