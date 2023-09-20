A woman was praised after she discovered and shared Woolworths's cake slices for under R50

The lady said that she was doing her groceries and spotted the bargain prices

Tweeps were thankful for her and rated the cakes, with Woolies engaging with them too

A lady was praised after introducing netizens to a cheaper cake alternative from Woolworths. Image: @SuvaniaS

Source: Twitter

A South African chick was given a round of applause after she plugged netizens with Woolworths cake slices for an unbelievably low price.

The lady praised Woolies, and netizens joined them in the applause, claiming that the retailer works even harder than the devil himself.

Twitter woman plugs Mzansi with Woolworths cake slices

@suvaniaS's tweet went viral and received 939K views in less than two days. In the post, she shares that she discovered Woolworths cake slices that cost R40. She clarified that she was in the shop and saw the cake while looking for the chicken.

The woman who bought the Woolies cakes was thanked and could not wait to share her discovery. Woolworths has trended these days because of their unbelievably low prices for ice cream and netizens with their Woolworths grocery hauls. Read the tweet here.

South Africans loved the plug

Netizens were impressed.

ProfessorMcGoneGirl wrote:

“The devil might work hard, but Woolworths works harder.”

Woolworth's responded:

"You spoke, and we listened. Enjoy it!"

Nolukhanya Reneilwe Mzozonyana took the opportunity to make a request.

“Chomi sine you listen, hle, decrease the price ya Tiramisu please, or make a sale ngwaneso."

Miss Ma'am added:

“I love a brand that listens to their customers.”

IG:Thipsy99 added:

“How wonderful. Sometimes you want a little slice of cake. Also, cake for people who stay alone and stuff. I like it.”

Spexx was not impressed.

“This is a normal thing in North American grocery stores. Based on the packaging, they probably plan to introduce it well before the tweets.”

MaMhlongo also praised them

“Good price too, conjuring other places go up to R60 for a slice.”

Lonwabo cried:

“I want to relate as well. Yeses, his thing of being broke. You know I have never even gone to Woolies to buy a packet of chips. Perhaps it’s a subconscious inferiority complex.”

Woman shares Woolworth's factory plug

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman became Mzansi's favourite for a hot minute when she shared a Woolworth's snack factory store.

The woman posted a video showing a store that sold Woolies snacks at a lower price than found on their shelves, exciting the nation.

