A man from Roodepoort put a massive smile on his mother's face when he put money in her birthday cake

The woman's smile grew with each note she pulled out of the delicacy

Netizens gushed over the gesture and blessed the young man for the thoughtful gift

A man from Zandspruit made his mom's 58th birthday more valuable when he gifted her with a money cake. Image: @sjmasilelalove

A man from Zandspruit in Roodepoort made his mother's birthday special when he gave her a money cake.

The lady was celebrating her 58th birthday, and the young man showed how much he appreciated her by hiding R500 in a cake.

Man presents money cake to mom on birthday in video

@sjmasilelalove posted the video on his TikTok account, which was so heartwarming that it touched the hearts of over 700K people who viewed it. In the video, the woman is holding the five and the 8, and as she pulls it, she finds that her son has hidden money in the cake.

Money cakes have become popular as people all over the country give their loved ones cakes with money inside. Watch the video:

South Africans love the cake

Netizens gushed over the man who bought a cake for her birthday.

MaNgobz commented:

“Sweetie, I didn’t notice the background until I read the caption. This is beautiful. Love this!”

Thulisile Mnyoni also loved the thoughtful gesture.

“I didn’t even pay attention to the background or count the money. All I saw was a thrilled mom. May God bless her.”

Netizens also slammed those who said the money was too little.

Kokimahlaola said:

“Some can’t even give their mothers R500, let alone buy them cakes, and it’s not because they can’t. They would rather please friends.”

Lindiwe Hlomuka wrote:

“Thank you for making her feel special on her special day. Much appreciated. I’m sure she’s excited wherever she is.”

Mdlulihlengi287 remarked:

“This is beautiful. You’re calling blessings upon yourself.”

Mother reacts tearfully to money cake in TikTok video

