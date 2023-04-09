When it comes to birthday gifts, they say it is the thought that counts, but one woman got a lot more than just a thought

@sindi_letho93 showed off her extravagant birthday cake that was stuffed full of hundred rand notes

In true Mzansi fashion, people were quick in the comments, offering everything from congratulations to jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend. Well, they can add money to the list too. One lucky TikTokker made us all green with envy when she posted a video of herself pulling hundreds of rands from her custom birthday cake.

A woman makes us green with envy as she pulls hundreds of rands from her birthday cake. Image: @sindi_letho93

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @sindi_letho93 received lots of attention. Wearing matching black pyjamas, she whipped out a string of cash placed in her jet-black birthday cake. In true South African fashion, people had a lot to say.

Over 600,000 South Africans can't get enough of the video

The video caused quite a stir on TikTok. Mzansi has been investigating the cash like it is their job. Some even threw out accusations that the woman gifted the money to herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many found themselves watching the video over and over again. Most were just curious about how much money she had bagged.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi showed their true colours in the comments

The TikTokker got everything from congratulations to side-eyes in her comment section. One thing is for sure: Mzansi will always know how to bring jokes.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@nomathembagmkhize was just curious:

"If it's really money, I'm happy for you, but tell me how you separate it."

@noziienails1welovenails was gathering the troops:

"To those who were secretly counting down the notes as she was pulling them .

@tsebiso7 had hilarious plans:

'Not my mind telling me to also do it for my girl but only using coins ."

@dzfournine tried to stop the haters:

"Ladies, if you are not getting this from your men,please do not hate."

@tion_1300 thought the video was funny:

"Look at them. They laugh so hard when we give them money. Weeh ayi."

@nkosisizwele3 felt it was a setup:

"Black cake, black clothes. She planned it all out."

Mom showers teen daughter with thousands of rands, video gets Mzansi talking: "Don't take this for granted"

Money seems to be the trending gift to give your loved ones this year. Briefly News reported on a loving mother who showered her daughter with thousands of rands.

The joy could be seen all over the young one's faces. What made the surprise even better was that it happened right after the girl woke up.

Mzansi was quick to remind the teen how lucky she was. People told her not to take her mom for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News