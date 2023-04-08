One teenage girl got woken up with the sweetest surprise, and her reaction was posted on social media

The girl's mother gifted her with thousands of rands, and she can be seen shuffling the banknotes on top of her

The TikTok video went viral, and Mzansi people talked about their own parents in the comments

A video of a mother gifting her daughter with money went viral. Image: @pearl_oceanwaves

Source: TikTok

One mother put many parents under pressure after she posted a video spoiling her child. Her daughter woke up to banknotes flying across her face, and she had a big smile.

It is unclear what the girl had done to earn the reward; maybe her mother just wanted to lavish her for being her baby. Either way, their wholesome interaction got people's attention on social media.

Young girl posts video of lavish gift from her mother

The teenager posted the clip with more than 199 999 views on her TikTok page @pearl_oceanwaves and captioned it "best mom". Over 33 000 liked the clip and took to the comments to post how lucky the girl was.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans joke about their stingy parents

@Brian said:

"How do I tag my mom without tagging her."

@asanda mentioned:

"Sending this to my mom so she can see who I’m comparing her to."

@MIMI wrote:

"She looks like she is used to this."

@lauralee_devries posted:

"Eish my mom needs a tutorial on these things."

@noziphoduma560 commented:

"My mom has to be the one on the bed, for taking good care of my kids.❤️"

@Kim-ophrah stated:

"My couldn't do this for me but I'll give this to her."

@morongwa047 wrote:

"The way my mom likes comparing me with other kids.I wanna sent this to her and say see what other parents versus you."

@Valentia_M added:

"I don't even have a mom, so don't take this for granted. She loves you."

