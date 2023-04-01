A teacher recently had social media users thinking about going back to school after sharing the method she uses to reward her top-performing students

She shared a video showing the money she gave to her students after marking their test papers

Social media users loved the criteria the teacher uses to motivate her top-performing students

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Gone are the days when students get a star in their books after performing exceptionally well in exams.

A teacher has been praised for giving her top-performing students some money. Image: @koniesharon

Source: TikTok

A teacher showed how she gets her students to remain competitive by sharing a short video of money attached to their papers.

Teacher uses money to motivate students who do well on tests

Taking to her TikTok page, a teacher with the username @konesharon shared a short clip showing the money she gave the students who did very well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The proud teacher said she uses the method to "spoil" the students who do very well. The clip showed the test papers with money, from R100 to R50 attached to them.

Video of teacher who rewards top performing students with money goes viral

Social media users wished they could go back to school after watching the now-viral video. Some said the teacher was doing a good job by motivating her students while others said she shouldn't 'bribe' them to work hard.

@Rebaone Phithi said:

"Nothing motivates a person like money...what a concept! ."

@I’lldoittomorrow commented:

"the teacher I've been looking for all my life."

@Dr.Matthew wrote:

"WHO ELSE COUNT THE MONEY."

@hlophe072 added:

"all schools would have 100% pass rate when spoilt like that ."

@neolks noted::

"how do I tag my teachers?"

@Chantelle Nothabo❤️ wrote:

"As a teacher, I feel pressured."

@MyZuh ❤️ said:

"when we do this, colleagues try to discourage us saying its just the matter of time ."

@mcNugget wrote:

"these reminds me of my Favorite venda teacher she even bought presents on my parent's wedding ❤."

@Sup’jesicaaaaa noted::

"Where have you been my whole primary/high school career???."

@Thembeka Cebekhulu added:

"I love these kinds of teachers they make learning more fun and give you a reason to work hard❤️❤️."

South African teacher turning up with pupil get 2M views, Mzansi delighted with fire Amapiano dance routine

In more news about students and their teachers, Briefly News reported that a teacher, who is also on TikTok, danced with a student. The two became a viral sensation as they perfectly executed a dance routine.

Many people commented with lots of praise for the fun teacher. The video got lots of attention and hundreds of comments from impressed netizens.

A South African educator on TikTok, @mowglamz_, is passionate about the job and makes her students part of her content. The creator's latest videos reached millions of people as she created a dance skit with her student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News