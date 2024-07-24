Kesihdeen Muruven and Shane Pillay are facing fraud and corruption charges for attempting to bribe Wesbank fraud investigators with R150,000

The duo wanted the investigators to call off a probe into Muruven’s vehicle repair company, which allegedly invoiced R578,000 for work not done

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court postponed the pair’s case to 31 July 2024 for a bail application

The Hawks arrested Kesihdeen Muruven and Shane Pillay after they attempted to bribe fraud investigators with R150,000. Images: DPCI/Supplied.

The owner of a vehicle repair workshop and his accomplice, arrested for offering Wesbank fraud investigators R150,000, will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

KZN car repairs submit fraudulent invoice

Kesihdeen Muruven (59) and Shane Pillay (54) were arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on 23 July 2024 after they landed from Durban.

Muruven owns EThekwini Workshop and Mobile (Pty) Ltd, a subcontractor to Wesbank for repairs to the Kwazulu-Natal Education Department’s scholar transport buses. According to the Hawks, Muruven’s company charged R578,000 for two buses sent in for repairs on 21 June 2024; however, no work was done.

KZN duo arrested at OR Tambo airport

Captain Lloyd Ramovha told Briefly News that the bank notified the Hawks’ Serious Corruption investigators about the allegations, and a joint investigation followed:

“When Muruven was approached, he promised to pay R150,000 in order for the investigation to be stopped.”

Ramovha said Muruven and Pillay met with the investigators at the airport and handed over R110,000 in cash. The duo was arrested and charged with fraud and corruption. They appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 24 July 2024, and their case was postponed to 31 July 2024 for a bail application.

