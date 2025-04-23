Kelly Smith was spotted crying during court proceedings taking place in Saldanha Bay

Kelly wiped tears from her eyes while watching clips of her other children

The State has officially wrapped up its case against Kelly, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn

Kelly Smith broke down in tears during court proceedings. Image: Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith broke down in tears on the most recent day of court proceedings into the disappearance of her daughter, Joslin.

Kelly, along with her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, are charged with kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joslin was last seen on 19 February 2024 in Middlepos, Saldanha, and her disappearance has since made global headlines. The three accused are currently standing trial in the Saldanha Bay Multipurpose Centre, where the matter is being heard.

Kelly breaks down in tears

During proceedings on 23 April 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Riaan Morris took to the stand. Morris, who works for the Commercial Crimes Unit and handles Cyber Crimes, was tasked with sourcing several social media videos made after Joslin’s disappearance. The videos centred around the accused and included interviews Gayton McKenzie conducted with them. It was during one of these videos that Kelly broke down.

While watching McKenzie’s interactions with her kids in a Spur in a 2024 video, Kelly could be seen wiping tears from her eyes. The camera panned to her after Judge Nathan Erasmus asked that videos of her other minor children not be shown in court, especially given that the trial is being broadcast live.

Judge Nathan Erasmus asked that Kelly's other children not be shown in video clips, as they would then be shown nationally. Image: Brenton Geach

Kelly became emotional when McKenzie asked her what she would do if Boeta was involved in her daughter’s disappearance. It’s not the first time that Kelly has broken down in court either.

While many in the public eye have accused her of showing no compassion or care that her daughter is missing, there have been other moments where she has been spotted crying in court.

The State has now wrapped up its case, with attention now turning to the defence to argue its case.

