Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis took to the stand in the ongoing Joslin Smith trial on 11 April 2025

Appollis detailed how police tortured him while at the Sea Border office on 4 March 2024

Appollis is testifying in the trial-within-a-trial portion of the ongoing case into Joslin's disappearance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jacquin Appollis has taken to the stand in the ongoing Joslin Smith trial, testifying about how police tortured him. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

WESTERN CAPE - Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, one of the accused in the Joslin Smith trial, has taken to the stand.

Appollis, the boyfriend of Racquel “Kelly” Smith, has been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking alongside Kelly and Steveno van Rhyn.

Appollis took to the stand on 11 April 2025, as part of the trial-within-a-trial phase of the main court case, where the admissibility of the confessions made by van Rhyn and Appollis will be decided.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Appollis details abuse by police officers

The accused explained that on Sunday, 3 March 2024, he was at Hoedjiesbaai Hotel with Kelly. The pair were taken there by Gayton McKenzie’s people. The following day they were taken to the Sea Border office where the alleged assault happened.

Appollis claimed that he was take to a room by four or five men who then asked him what happened on 19 February 2024, the day Joslin went missing from her Middlepos home.

After he finished explaining, they told him that he was talking nonsense and that he would die on that day.

He added that they pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him. He was then told to raise his legs, and an aluminium pipe was put behind his legs. Appollis stated that he was then hang like this. He also claimed that a plastic bag was put over his head after officers asked him if he knew Jesus.

He was told that he needed to nod or shake his head when he couldn’t breathe. When he did and they took the bag off, they would ask him where Joslin was and when he replied that he didn’t know, they would beat him with batons.

He added that he could not say long the torture lasted but knew that it was dark when it finally did. Appollis continued that police then took the handcuffs off, but used cable ties to restrain his hands while they wrapped him in a giant police flag. They then assaulted him with batons again.

He was eventually asked if he knew who Makalima was, and if he could take the police to her. Appollis said he was relieved at this stage because it meant the beatings would stop.

*This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as they become available.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News