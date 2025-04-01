Brigadier Leon Hanana, the state's 47th witness in the Joslin Smith disappearance trial, took the stand on 1 April 2025

The state advocate asked him whether he witnessed the alleged torture of the accused, Steveno Van Rhyn and Jacquin Appollis, to obtain confessions from them

He said that had he witnessed any kind of torture, he would have acted, and he said he preferred outsmarting a suspect

Jacquin Appollis and Stevano Van Rhyn alleged they were assaulted. Image: Theo Jephta/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — As Joslin Smith's trial entered its fifth week, state witness Brigadier Leon Hanana, on 1 April 2025, denied that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) tortured the accused Steveno Van Rhyn and Jacquin Appollis to obtain confessions from them.

Did the police torture Steveno and Boeta?

Hanana testified as the state's 47th witness in the Joslin Smith trial, which began in March, one year after the accused, including Kelly Smith, Jolin's mother, was arrested. The three have been in custody since they were detained in March 2024 and charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. They have since pleaded not guilty. Joslin disappeared from her home in Diazville in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, in February 2024.

When Van Rhyn's defence counsel, Advocate Nobahle Mkabayi, cross-examined the investigative officer, Captain Wesley Lombard, she alleged that her client was tortured. She said his rights were allegedly violated at the time he allegedly confessed. Lombard denied that he tortured him.

Jacquin Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn were allegedly assaulted. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

South Africans discuss the case

Netiens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page shared their opinions.

Thapelo Wayne said:

"There's more to this. I believe some people are being protected or there's something that is missing from this case. I believe there are more people involved but paid to be protected."

Florence Assia said:

"They still think they will be set free and go back to their community and live their lives. meanwhile, the whole of south Africa knows their faces and what they've done. Their lives will never be the same again."

Merle Lucas said:

"Seems like Kelly is well looked after."

Wendy Young said:

"I think Joslin is alive and well. The accused will be free, and that's why they're so calm and will be protected."

Kelly breaks down in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly broke down in court when her former employer testified. Her ex-boss commented on Kelly's parenting.

She said Kelly was a great parent who took care of her children nd had a good relationship with them. When she heard this, Kelly lost her composure.

