Kelly Smith's sister, Mickeyla Davids, testified that her sister told her where Joslin was days after her disappearance

Joslin disappeared from her home in Middlepos Informal Settlement in Saldanha Bay in 2024 and her mother is on trial for her disappearance

Davids said that Kelly told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay days after she was reported missing

Kelly Smith's sister said Kelly told her where Joslin was after she disappeared. Images: eNCA/ YouTube and Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Kelly Smith's sister Mickeyla Davids testified during Joslin Smith's disappearance trial on 17 March 2025 that her sister told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay after she was reported missing.

What did Kelly's sister say?

Davids testified at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting. Davids is one of the state witnesses who took the stand during the third week of the trial. Her testimony followed that of Lourentia Lombaard, who turned state witness after she was among the suspects who were originally arrested in March 2024 for Joslin's disappearance.

Davids, who is employed as a South African Police Service constable at the Upington Police Station in Upington, Northern Cape, said she contacted Kelly a week after Joslin was reported missing. Kelly told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay and someone planned to sell her. She also refuted allegations Kelly made during an interview with Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Kelly alleged that Davids told her that Joslin was sold for R20,000, an allegation she flatly denied.

What happened to Joslin Smith?

Joslin disappeared in February 2024 from her Middlepos Informal Settlement in Diazville, Saldanha Bay. shortly after her disappearance, a massive public effort went into attempting to find her. The Saldanha Bay mayor issued a R20,000 reward for information, and McKenzie promised to pay R1 million for any information leading to her discovery.

Kelly, in an interview with McKenzie, denied knowing what happened to her daughter. Despite this, she, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard were arrested a month later. They remained in custody while a fifth suspect, Phumza Sigaqa, was arrested. Sigaqa was released after no evidence was found against her. Lombaard was also released and she turned state witness. The trio face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Kelly Smith's sister testifies against Kelly. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

