Kelly Smith’s Sister Testifies That Joslin Was Still in Saldanha Bay Days After Her Disappearance
- Kelly Smith's sister, Mickeyla Davids, testified that her sister told her where Joslin was days after her disappearance
- Joslin disappeared from her home in Middlepos Informal Settlement in Saldanha Bay in 2024 and her mother is on trial for her disappearance
- Davids said that Kelly told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay days after she was reported missing
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Kelly Smith's sister Mickeyla Davids testified during Joslin Smith's disappearance trial on 17 March 2025 that her sister told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay after she was reported missing.
What did Kelly's sister say?
Davids testified at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting. Davids is one of the state witnesses who took the stand during the third week of the trial. Her testimony followed that of Lourentia Lombaard, who turned state witness after she was among the suspects who were originally arrested in March 2024 for Joslin's disappearance.
Davids, who is employed as a South African Police Service constable at the Upington Police Station in Upington, Northern Cape, said she contacted Kelly a week after Joslin was reported missing. Kelly told her that Joslin was still in Saldanha Bay and someone planned to sell her. She also refuted allegations Kelly made during an interview with Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Kelly alleged that Davids told her that Joslin was sold for R20,000, an allegation she flatly denied.
What happened to Joslin Smith?
Joslin disappeared in February 2024 from her Middlepos Informal Settlement in Diazville, Saldanha Bay. shortly after her disappearance, a massive public effort went into attempting to find her. The Saldanha Bay mayor issued a R20,000 reward for information, and McKenzie promised to pay R1 million for any information leading to her discovery.
Kelly, in an interview with McKenzie, denied knowing what happened to her daughter. Despite this, she, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard were arrested a month later. They remained in custody while a fifth suspect, Phumza Sigaqa, was arrested. Sigaqa was released after no evidence was found against her. Lombaard was also released and she turned state witness. The trio face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial
- Kelly admitted that she had taken drugs and was high on the day her daughter disappeared from her home
- One of the police officers who responded to the initial call-out said the suspects were not telling the truth about the version of their events
- A social worker testified that Kelly had a history of violence and drug abuse and that she threatened to stab her son and grandson
- Kelly broke down in tears after her former employer testified that she was a good mother and had a good relationship with her children
- Joslin's father, Jose Emke, also collapsed in court during the social worker's testimony
Kelly Smith allegedly sold Joslin to sangoma for R20,000
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lombaard testified that Kelly sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000. She testified when she took the stand on 13 March.
Lombaard alleged that she witnessed Kelly meeting with a sangoma as she was preparing to sell her. She also revealed that Joslin's eyes and skin were sought after.
