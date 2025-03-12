Joslin Smith's father, Jose Emke, was so severely affected by the proceedings of his missing daughter's trial that he fell twice

He was present during the seventh day of the trial, and when he was listening to the testimony of the social worker, he collapsed

Joslin has been missing since February 2024, and her mother, Kelly and her boyfriend are on trial for kidnapping and human trafficking

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — Joslin Smith's father, Jose Emke, collapsed during the proceedings of his daughter Joslin's disappearance trial. He had to be helped up on several occasions before he was escorted out of the building.

What happened in the courtroom?

According to News24, Emke was present on 11 March 2025 at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, where the Western Cape High Court held a sitting. The trial began on 3 March, more than a year after Joslin disappeared in mid-February 2024. Emke was listening to the testimony social worker Siliziwe Mbambo gave about Kelly Smith's history with drug abuse and violence.

Shortly after the court session resumed in the afternoon, Emke, who was sitting with his mother, Lauretta Yon, suddenly fell after losing his balance. Concerned community members rushed to help him. He regained his composure and sat down. However, he fell again a few minutes later, and five police officers escorted him outside to get fresh air.

Who was testifying when Emke collapsed

Mbambo, a social worker for the Department of Social Development, testified as a state witness. She said that Kelly's grandmother contacted the department in 2016 after Kelly threatened to stab her and her child. She also said Kelly's grandmother accused her of neglecting her son while she was pregnant with Joslin. She eventually kicked her out because of her drug abuse.

Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, her lover Jacquin Appollis and their friend Stevano van Rhyn pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. However, if found guilty, they are likely to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Joslin's whereabouts remain unknown.

