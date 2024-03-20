The woman who wanted to adopt Joslin Smith spoke out about how she loved the little girl and tried to give her a safe home

Natasha Andrews revealed that she wanted to give Joslin a home, but her mother prevented her

South Africans were heartbroken that she was not allowed to be part of a loving home like many felt she deserved

Lionel and Natasha Andrews wanted to give Joslin Smith a warm home. Images: HASHTAG SA UNITE

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE – Natasha Andrews wanted to adopt Joslin Smith, who went missing a month ago in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. Andrews poured her heart out and expressed her love for Joslin.

Natasha wanted to adopt Joslin

According to The South African, Andrews was willing to take Joslin into her home and care for her like her child, but her mother allegedly refused. She also said she and her husband loved Joslin, and when she visited them, she had her bed. They also bought her clothes and school supplies and took her with them when they went on trips with their children.

“We were there for her and did everything we could for her. She was like another child in our home,” she said.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, were among the four suspects arrested for Joslin’s disappearance

The two later abandoned their bail application, and the other suspect, Phumza Sigaqa, was released because there was no evidence against her

Lourentia Lombaard was arrested for her part in Joslin's disappearance and appeared in court

South Africans torn by woman's plight

Netizens on Facebook were emotional about how Andrews and her husband loved her and were saddened that she still wasn't found.

Amanda Bouwer said:

“How this lady’s heart must be in pieces.”

Apiti Malosa Malosa said:

“Her mother had plans already to sell her.”

Didi Molapo said

“Imagine not trusting our mothers.”

Nozipho Fikile Shuku Hlongwa said:

“The social workers should have taken the other kids.”

Naneh Cele added:

“The more details we know about this case, the more emotional we become.”

Lourentia Lombaard confessed everything to the police

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Lourentia Lombaard, who was recently arrested for Joslin's disappearance, said she confessed everything to the police.

She was addressing the gallery when she appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court.

South Africans demanded the contents of her confession and slammed the state for not giving them information.

