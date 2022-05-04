South Africans have been mourning since 28-year-old Hillary Gardee was found murdered on Tuesday

Politicians were among those who paid tribute to the Gardee family and called on police to find those responsible

The EFF also said that South Africans need to intensify the fight against the widespread gender-based violence that plagues the country

MPUMALANGA - Sympathetic messages of support for the Gardee family have filled social media following the death of Hillary, who was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general, Godrich Gardee.

The 28-year-old went missing on Friday and her body was discovered on Tuesday 3 May. Police are investigating a case of murder after her body was found by passers-by outside Mbombela. The EFF said that South Africans must intensify the fight against gender-based violence.

Politicians have paid tribute to the Gardee family following Hillary's death. Her body was found near Mbombela. Image: @HillaryGardee/Twitter

Police Minister Bheki Cele said police will ensure those responsible for her death are put behind bars. Hillary's murder sent shockwaves throughout the country and left South Africans devastated. Politicians were among those who offered support to the family on social media.

The spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, Carl Niehaus, said those responsible for the terrible deed must be caught.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said he will keep the Gardee family in his prayers.

Former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme posted that her heart is broken.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema said may her soul rest in perfect permanent peace.

Spokesperson of the EFF Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE the Gardee family is devasted by her death and thanked everyone for their support.

Social media users mourn

The online community came out in numbers to offer condolences and slam the rate of gender-based violence in the country:

@Lavito_ZA said:

"RIP...After the funeral, we must have a serious and honest discussion regarding nation security issues. We cannot just sweep them under the carpet. Everyday a family is affected by GVB, human trafficking etc."

@ImmaculateRams wrote:

"There's nothing that hurts me deep like the death of a young person. May her precious soul RIP."

@CameronKendall posted:

"What touched me most about the late Hillary Gardee is that at 28 years old, her heart was so big with so much love to give that she was in the process of adopting a 3 year old child. She had such a bright future. A rare jewel was taken from us."

Police Minister Bheki Cele activates 72-hour plan to catch Hillary Gardee’s murderers

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the family of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, who was found murdered on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela, and activated a 72-hour plan to find her killers.

She was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary General Godrich Gardee and went missing on Friday.

Gardee’s adopted three-year-old daughter was with her at the time of her disappearance and was later found alone. Cele said it is not his job to cry over her death but bring the perpetrators to book. The police minister said that the family wants answers about her death.

