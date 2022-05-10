Members of the EFF and the Gardee family want facts from Minister of Police Bheki Cele about Hillary Gardee's murder

The family and EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said Gardee was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered

Speculations and conspiracies surrounding Gardee's death are still rife and the family asks the public to refrain from spreading false information

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - Speculations surrounding the death of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee are rife. Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Gardee family want facts from Minister of Police Bheki Cele. There are calls for police and the public to stop speculating about the circumstances of Gardee’s murder and wait for facts.

The police minister said police are still investigating the details surrounding the case. Gardee was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, and her murder is said to have been politically motivated.

The Gardee family calls for Police Minister Bheki Cele to give them facts about Hillary Gardee's murder. Image: @HillaryGardee/Twitter & Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: UGC

Spokesperson for the EFF and the Gardee family Sinawo Thambo accused Cele of “dramatising this tragedy” and called for a concrete motive. Thambo said Gardee was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered, SABC News reported.

He added that the family is still reeling from the shock of Gardee’s death.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Another member of the EFF took to Twitter to condemn the murder.

“They kidnapped Hillary Gardee. They raped her. Men in their late 40+50s. They brutalised her. Beat her and stabbed her. They shot her in the head and threw her in the woods still alive. After all of that she was still alive, she crawled towards the road because she wanted to live,” said Sixolise Gcilishe.

South Africans weigh in

The murder of Hillary Gardee has left the country heartbroken and deeply disturbed:

@FearBav said:

“There's a time to question, there's a time to show solidarity. The speed at which these guys are found is a bit dodgy. But we can have that another day. For now, maybe not the best time.”

@observer_quite wrote:

“I honestly believe she was killed by someone that she knew. This reads and feels like a cover-up. Something is off with this case. This crime is too personal, it feels like whoever did this wanted to send a brutal message to her family.”

@AmahDavidson posted:

“South African prisons are safe havens for criminals, hence crime will continue soaring here. SA is a fertile ground for crime. The criminal justice system in SA is f****d up. It pampers criminals at the expense of the victims.”

@ChristaVStaden7 said:

“Our children are growing up in an ugly world, we as adults can only protect them so much, what is happening? Don't people have hearts anymore? When is enough enough? When will the government decide to bring the death penalty back? When will we all be able to feel safe again?”

@MegaFunTweets commented:

“If they got the right guys, they will hopefully tell the truth and who put them up to it. It looks like this was a kidnapping extortion that went really wrong when things got out of hand.”

@Makeketela added:

“That is just insane and evil, we pray the family will cope and heal in time, if that is even possible after such trauma. Only animals can do this, not human beings.”

Hillary Gardee’s suspected killers abandon bail, trial postponed for further investigations into the case

In a related story, Briefly News also reported the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee abandoned their bail application on Monday 9 May. The case has been postponed to Thursday 9 June.

The accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala, face several charges and were named on Twitter by the Economic Freedom Fighters. The charges include conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice, according to the EFF.

More investigations into the case are underway. The court also instructed the accused to receive medical attention, eNCA reports. Members of the EFF rallied outside the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court earlier to ensure the suspects are denied bail.

Source: Briefly News