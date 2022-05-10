Hillary Gardee’s murder was allegedly planned months in advance, according to court documents

The charge sheet reveals that the three men had allegedly been conspiring to kill Gardee since January

Philemon Lukhele, Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa are facing several charges related to Gardee's death

MPUMALANGA - While the motive for Hillary Gardee’s murder has not yet been revealed, her death was allegedly planned months in advance. The three men accused of murdering the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighter Secretary-General Godrich Gardee appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday 9 May.

Philemon Lukhele, 47, Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

Court details indicate that Hillary Gardee's murder was planned months before her disappearance. Image: Getty & @HillaryGardee/Twitter

The charge sheet shown to the court detailed that the three men allegedly conspired to kill Gardee between January 22 and April 28, TimesLIVE reported.

The body of the 28-year-old was discovered on Tuesday 3 May after she was reported missing on Friday 29 April. At the time of her disappearance, Gardee was shopping at a plaza in Mbombela with her three-year-old adopted daughter.

Meanwhile, the family told eNCA that the murder accused has a violent history and was served with a protection order from his adopted family. Lukhele was a senior manager of the African National Congress in the Mpumalanga legislature. The two men with Gama abandoned their bail application.

Social media detectives want answers

The murder case has sparked outrage and South Africans are questioning every detail of Hillary Gardee’s killing:

@Nkone1Lucky commented:

“These fools should not even be allowed to rot in jail as they will be enjoying our tax monies in there.”

@SiceloMbuyisa wrote:

“Senseless.”

@makhekhe203 posted:

“Let us just hope they have the right people.”

