Where is Parker Leverett now? Updates and facts you should know

Parker Leverett is the son of renowned YouTube star Caleb Leverett. He gained notoriety after appearing in a 72-minute video featuring his real-life ordeal of living with his mother and stepdad. After the ordeal, millions of people were sympathetic to Parker’s plight. But where is he today?

Accusations of child abuse and neglect are serious and often lead to severe repercussions. Parker accused his mother of being irresponsible and claimed that his stepfather was abusive. This prompted the police to allow him to stay with his biological dad until the court solved the custody battle. Discover what happened to Parker after the viral video and much more about his life.

Parker Leverett’s profile summary

Who is Parker Leverett?

Parker Leverett (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 3 April 1999 in Odessa, Western Texas, USA. When his biological parents divorced, his mother, May, gained full custody of him together with his three siblings. They moved in with their stepdad, who later married their mother.

What happened to Parker Leverett?

Parker Leverett’s story came to the limelight when he stood up for his rights. On Sunday, 26 May 2013, the then 14-year-old boy was recorded by his dad refusing to accompany his mother into the house after he dropped them off home after visitation hours.

According to Kelly, his mother, who was at the time his legal guardian, abused him with the help of her second husband. He accused them of almost strangling him during a previous altercation.

The length of the YouTube video attracted traction, with many referring to it as Parker Leverett’s movie. The then-teenager claimed that he had sought help from the relevant child welfare officials, but they were too slow to assist him.

Therefore, he decided to take matters into his own hands to show the world what he was going through while living with his mom and stepdad.

In the video, Parker Leverett’s mother, Candace May, accuses Caleb of manipulating and encouraging his son to behave strangely. With Kell’y permission, Caleb released the video to the broader public via his YouTube channel on 6 June 2013.

Did Parker Leverett get to live with his dad?

After Kelly refused his dad to leave him behind with his mom, Candace and Jason called the authorities to help address the issue. After the police arrived and assessed the situation, they allowed Parker to go home with his dad. He quickly grabbed his school stuff and left with Caleb.

Parker Leverett’s custody battle

Following the release of the video, Kelly filed a lawsuit seeking parental emancipation with the support of his biological dad. This led to a two-and-a-half-month-long custody dispute between Candace and Caleb. During this period, Kelly lived with his dad.

On 13 August 2013, Judge Denn Whalen said he was too young to be granted his wish to live with his dad and ordered him to return to his mother’s house.

Caleb and Parker were then allowed 15 minutes to say their goodbyes to each other. Following the order, Jason relocated the family to San Antonio, Texas, a six-hour drive from Odessa.

Why did Caleb Leverett go to jail?

On 8 April 2022, Parker Leverett’s biological dad uploaded a YouTube video titled Why did I go to jail? He revealed the reason he was placed behind bars, saying:

I went to jail in 2014 for what most people saw in the Parker Movie. In jail, I was nicknamed The Notorious Dad.

Caleb was sentenced to six counts for not kicking Kelly out of his truck. Per his Instagram bio, he is a family court veteran and survivor.

According to a 2017 video, all four of Caleb’s children were given the choice to pick where they wanted to live. Kelly and Blaine chose to stay with their father, while London and Hayden decided to live with their mom and stepdad.

Where is Parker Leverett today?

On 3 April 2024, Caleb announced Kelly’s 25th birthday on his channel. Parker, who is now a professional horse trainer in the Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area, specialises in starting colts. He enjoys his privacy and does not have social media accounts.

FAQs

Due to the popularity of the Parker movie, many are curious about his whereabouts today. Below are some frequently asked questions about Caleb’s son:

How old is Parker Leverett now?

The YouTuber’s son is 25 as of 2024. He is now an adult who has chosen a career in professional horse training.

How many kids does Caleb Leverett have?

Caleb shares four children with his ex-spouse, Candace May. The duo finalised their divorce in 2007.

What happened to Parker Leverett’s mother?

After the lengthy custody battle against the YouTube star, Candace relocated to San Antonio, Texas, USA. She has since maintained a life away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Parker Leverett had a controversial rise to fame when he was 14 after accusing his mother and stepdad of child abuse via a YouTube video. Today, he is a grown-up who has chosen to maintain a low-key profile, away from the paparazzi frenzy.

