How much is a horse in South Africa? Everything to know before buying

The South African horse industry has been thriving in the recent past and is one of the largest in Africa. According to Forbes, the horseracing business contributes about R2.71 billion yearly to the country's GDP. Ownership is no longer a privilege for the rich, and any horse lover can own one. How much does a horse cost in South Africa, and what should you consider?

A saddlebred horse with a foal. Photo: Kit Houghton

Source: Getty Images

South African horses are popular in the country and other parts of the world. They are preferred for their high quality, and countless jockeys have won races with Mzansi-born and trained horses. They are also cheaper compared to breeds from other countries. The United States horse industry is currently the largest in the world, contributing over $40 billion per year.

How much is a horse in South Africa?

What is the average price of a horse? The cost varies with breed, the animal's purpose, and the country's supply and demand. For example, a registered and purebred carriage SA Saddlebred gelding goes for around R600,000, while an all-rounder SA Boerperd mare will cost you from about R18,000. Horses can be used for transport, ridden for fun, breeding purposes, or racing.

There are over 50 horse breeds on sale in South Africa, including; Andalusian, Anglo-Arab, Appaloosa, Arabian, Australian Stock Horse, Basotho, SA Boerperd, Clydesdale, Connemara, Fresian, Gypsy, Hackney, Iberian, Irish, Knabstrupper, Lipizzaner, Lusitano, Miniature Horse, Morgan, Nooitgedacht, Noriker, Paint, Percheron, Pintabian, Pinto, Pony, Quarter Horse, SA Saddlebred, SA Sport Horse, Shetland Pony, Shire, Thoroughbred, Vlaamperd, Warlander, Warmblood, and Welsh.

A thoroughbred stallion is one of the most expensive horse breeds in South Africa. Photo: Alex Walker

Source: Getty Images

Price for registered and purebred horses in South Africa

These are some of the registered and purebred horses and their approximate cost in the South African market.

Breed Gender Price Purpose SA Boerperd Gelding R25,000 to R85,000 All-rounder, carriage, dressage, Show riding, Working farm horse, bomb proof, Competitive trail riding, gaited Appaloosa Mare R30,000 to R45,000 All-rounder, extreme trail, riding horse, Outrides, groundwork, Western mounted games, basic schooling SA Warmblood Gelding R110,000 to R250,000 All-rounder, dressage, eventing, equitation, Show jumping, showing, show hunter Appaloosa Filly R17,000 to R100,000 All-rounder, breeding, eventing, In-training, Showing, youngster, halter SA Boerperd Mare R10,000 to R50,000 All-rounder, basic schooling, mounted games, Outrides, trails, backed, breeding, broodmare Pony Gelding R295,000 All-rounder, dressage, eventing, show jumping Thoroughbred Gelding R35,000 to R120,000 All-rounder, dressage, eventing, Riding, bomb proof, groundwork, Show jumping, lunge, equitation Thoroughbred Mare R30,000 to R150,000 All-rounder, broodmare, dressage, Riding, eventing, show jumping Appaloosa Colt R70,000 All-rounder, breeding, English pleasure, Halter, show jumping, youngster Appaloosa Sport Horse Mare R80,000 All-rounder SA Sport Horse Mare R25,000 to R150,000 All-rounder, basic schooling, dressage, Showing, broodmare, backed Pony Mare R150,000 All-rounder, dressage, equitation, Show jumping, showing Appaloosa Stallion R65,000 Backed Appaloosa Gelding R35,000 to R85,000 Bomb proof, backed, basic schooling, Riding, show jumping, all-rounder, Dressage, youngstock SA Boerperd Stallion R5,000 to R25,000 Breeding, green, backed, groundwork, lunge SA Warmblood Mare R35,000 to R250,000 Breeding, broodmare, dressage, equitation, Show jumping, showing, eventing Trakehner Warmblood Mare R150,000 Breeding, equitation, eventing, hunter, Show hunter, show jumping SA Saddlebred Gelding R600,000 Carriage, gaited, in-training, long line, Saddle seat, under saddle Welsh Pony Mare R40,000 Dressage, lead rein, showing. SA Saddlebred Stallion R20,000 Dressage, hack/riding SA Saddlebred Mare R250,000 Dressage, riding, school master Quarter Horse Gelding R65,000 Outrides, working riding Welsh Mountain Pony Gelding R50,000 Therapy, outrides, SANESA, showing, therapy. SA Boerperd Mare R7,000 to R45,000 Breeding, broodmare

Alternatively, you can purchase unregistered purebreds or and registered/unregistered part & crossbred horses. Horse lovers can also buy the animals at auctions organized across the country or adopt one from organizations like Have a Heart Equine Sanctuary and Coastal Horse Care Unit.

How much does it cost to own a racehorse in South Africa?

A racehorse is one of the most expensive breeds in the market. A thoroughbred horse can cost you an average of more than R300,000 in purchase. It will take you an additional cost of about R60,000 to look after it on a stud farm, including hiring a skilled trainer. Racehorses can be owned by an individual, a company, or as a partnership.

Racehorses are expensive to maintain in South Africa. Photo: David Madison

Source: Getty Images

How much is a small horse in South Africa?

Miniature horses in South Africa vary in price from as low as R3,000 to over R100,000. Ponies are expensive and can cost from R40,000 to about R300,000. The amount you pay depends on several factors like breed and purpose.

How much does it cost to stable a horse in South Africa?

Horse maintenance is a costly venture in South Africa, but it is also the most affordable place to keep the animals compared to other regions. You will need above R4,000 per month.

What factors should you consider when buying a horse?

When purchasing a horse, you should consider factors beyond the cost. Things to look at include the following:

Know if the horse is fully registered with the relevant breed society. It is sometimes challenging to register a purebred animal that is bought from someone else.

Are you purchasing the animal to sell it in future or to keep it?

Do you have experience with horses? Taking care of them involves investing both your time and money.

You should know if you can afford to keep the horse since maintenance is expensive. Things you need to keep the animal happy and healthy include enough food supply, water, shelter, cleanliness, companionship, and medical attention.

Do you want to own the animal or lease it? When the lease period expires, you can return it to the owner or purchase it.

Know the qualities you want in a horse, including gender, colour, age, breed, and size.

An Appaloosa breed. Photo: Vladimira Pufflerova

Source: Getty Images

Horse breeding in Mzansi is a billion-rand industry with the potential to grow even bigger. The relatively lower horse prices in South Africa also make it an ideal equestrian market on the continent.

READ ALSO: 25 most dangerous dogs in South Africa (breeds with photos)

Briefly.co.za highlighted dangerous dog breeds in South Africa. Such dogs include Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, and Pitbulls.

A dog is known to be man's best friend, but not all breeds are friendly. While their wild behaviour can be tamed through training, some cannot be controlled. Several countries have banned people from keeping breeds like Pitbulls as pets.

Source: Briefly News