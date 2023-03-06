How much is a horse in South Africa? Everything to know before buying
The South African horse industry has been thriving in the recent past and is one of the largest in Africa. According to Forbes, the horseracing business contributes about R2.71 billion yearly to the country's GDP. Ownership is no longer a privilege for the rich, and any horse lover can own one. How much does a horse cost in South Africa, and what should you consider?
South African horses are popular in the country and other parts of the world. They are preferred for their high quality, and countless jockeys have won races with Mzansi-born and trained horses. They are also cheaper compared to breeds from other countries. The United States horse industry is currently the largest in the world, contributing over $40 billion per year.
How much is a horse in South Africa?
What is the average price of a horse? The cost varies with breed, the animal's purpose, and the country's supply and demand. For example, a registered and purebred carriage SA Saddlebred gelding goes for around R600,000, while an all-rounder SA Boerperd mare will cost you from about R18,000. Horses can be used for transport, ridden for fun, breeding purposes, or racing.
There are over 50 horse breeds on sale in South Africa, including; Andalusian, Anglo-Arab, Appaloosa, Arabian, Australian Stock Horse, Basotho, SA Boerperd, Clydesdale, Connemara, Fresian, Gypsy, Hackney, Iberian, Irish, Knabstrupper, Lipizzaner, Lusitano, Miniature Horse, Morgan, Nooitgedacht, Noriker, Paint, Percheron, Pintabian, Pinto, Pony, Quarter Horse, SA Saddlebred, SA Sport Horse, Shetland Pony, Shire, Thoroughbred, Vlaamperd, Warlander, Warmblood, and Welsh.
Price for registered and purebred horses in South Africa
These are some of the registered and purebred horses and their approximate cost in the South African market.
|Breed
|Gender
|Price
|Purpose
|SA Boerperd
|Gelding
|R25,000 to R85,000
|All-rounder, carriage, dressage,Show riding,Working farm horse, bomb proof, Competitive trail riding, gaited
|Appaloosa
|Mare
|R30,000 to R45,000
|All-rounder, extreme trail, riding horse, Outrides, groundwork, Western mounted games, basic schooling
|SA Warmblood
|Gelding
|R110,000 to R250,000
|All-rounder, dressage, eventing, equitation,Show jumping, showing, show hunter
|Appaloosa
|Filly
|R17,000 to R100,000
|All-rounder, breeding, eventing, In-training, Showing, youngster, halter
|SA Boerperd
|Mare
|R10,000 to R50,000
|All-rounder, basic schooling, mounted games, Outrides, trails, backed, breeding, broodmare
|Pony
|Gelding
|R295,000
|All-rounder, dressage, eventing, show jumping
|Thoroughbred
|Gelding
|R35,000 to R120,000
|All-rounder, dressage, eventing, Riding, bomb proof, groundwork, Show jumping, lunge, equitation
|Thoroughbred
|Mare
|R30,000 to R150,000
|All-rounder, broodmare, dressage, Riding, eventing, show jumping
|Appaloosa
|Colt
|R70,000
|All-rounder, breeding, English pleasure, Halter, show jumping, youngster
|Appaloosa Sport Horse
|Mare
|R80,000
|All-rounder
|SA Sport Horse
|Mare
|R25,000 to R150,000
|All-rounder, basic schooling, dressage, Showing, broodmare, backed
|Pony
|Mare
|R150,000
|All-rounder, dressage, equitation, Show jumping, showing
|Appaloosa
|Stallion
|R65,000
|Backed
|Appaloosa
|Gelding
|R35,000 to R85,000
|Bomb proof, backed, basic schooling, Riding, show jumping, all-rounder, Dressage, youngstock
|SA Boerperd
|Stallion
|R5,000 to R25,000
|Breeding, green, backed, groundwork, lunge
|SA Warmblood
|Mare
|R35,000 to R250,000
|Breeding, broodmare, dressage, equitation,Show jumping, showing, eventing
|Trakehner Warmblood
|Mare
|R150,000
|Breeding, equitation, eventing, hunter, Show hunter, show jumping
|SA Saddlebred
|Gelding
|R600,000
|Carriage, gaited, in-training, long line, Saddle seat, under saddle
|Welsh Pony
|Mare
|R40,000
|Dressage, lead rein, showing.
|SA Saddlebred
|Stallion
|R20,000
|Dressage, hack/riding
|SA Saddlebred
|Mare
|R250,000
|Dressage, riding, school master
|Quarter Horse
|Gelding
|R65,000
|Outrides, working riding
|Welsh Mountain Pony
|Gelding
|R50,000
|Therapy, outrides, SANESA, showing, therapy.
|SA Boerperd
|Mare
|R7,000 to R45,000
|Breeding, broodmare
Alternatively, you can purchase unregistered purebreds or and registered/unregistered part & crossbred horses. Horse lovers can also buy the animals at auctions organized across the country or adopt one from organizations like Have a Heart Equine Sanctuary and Coastal Horse Care Unit.
How much does it cost to own a racehorse in South Africa?
A racehorse is one of the most expensive breeds in the market. A thoroughbred horse can cost you an average of more than R300,000 in purchase. It will take you an additional cost of about R60,000 to look after it on a stud farm, including hiring a skilled trainer. Racehorses can be owned by an individual, a company, or as a partnership.
How much is a small horse in South Africa?
Miniature horses in South Africa vary in price from as low as R3,000 to over R100,000. Ponies are expensive and can cost from R40,000 to about R300,000. The amount you pay depends on several factors like breed and purpose.
How much does it cost to stable a horse in South Africa?
Horse maintenance is a costly venture in South Africa, but it is also the most affordable place to keep the animals compared to other regions. You will need above R4,000 per month.
What factors should you consider when buying a horse?
When purchasing a horse, you should consider factors beyond the cost. Things to look at include the following:
- Know if the horse is fully registered with the relevant breed society. It is sometimes challenging to register a purebred animal that is bought from someone else.
- Are you purchasing the animal to sell it in future or to keep it?
- Do you have experience with horses? Taking care of them involves investing both your time and money.
- You should know if you can afford to keep the horse since maintenance is expensive. Things you need to keep the animal happy and healthy include enough food supply, water, shelter, cleanliness, companionship, and medical attention.
- Do you want to own the animal or lease it? When the lease period expires, you can return it to the owner or purchase it.
- Know the qualities you want in a horse, including gender, colour, age, breed, and size.
Horse breeding in Mzansi is a billion-rand industry with the potential to grow even bigger. The relatively lower horse prices in South Africa also make it an ideal equestrian market on the continent.
