Bonitas medical aid plans 2023: prices, brochure, login, contacts

All South Africans are encouraged to enrol themselves and their loved ones in a medical aid scheme. A good medical aid cover takes care of all costly types of medical procedures, treatments, doctors' visits, and consultations. Bonitas medical aid is one of the schemes many residents and citizens use.

Bonitas medical aid has come to the rescue of over 700k South African citizens and residents. It ensures members get affordable, quality healthcare by negotiating for better rates and sourcing reputable service providers to help keep its members healthy.

All about Bonitas medical aid

Bonitas medical aid offers a wide range of plans to ensure all members find a snug fit for their needs. It offers easy-to-understand plans while helping members to stretch their benefits as far as possible. Discover more today.

Bonitas medical aid plans

According to the official Bonitas' 2023 brochure, the following plans are offered by the company.

Bonstart

Bonstart is one of the two plans in the edge category. It is ideal for economically active singles residing in the larger metros.

The monthly Bonstart contribution for the main beneficiary is R1,338 per month. Spouses and children can be added to the plan with a similar contribution.

This plan does not offer maternity and children's benefits, except for a baby advice line for children under three years.

Bonstart Plus

Bonstart Plus is ideal for couples living in larger metros. The main member contributes R1,703 monthly, R1,619 per month for additional adults, and R750 for kids.

Unlimited general practitioner and specialist consultations at 100% of the Bonitas Rate and unlimited blood tests and X-rays are among the benefits of this plan.

BonCap

Boncap is one of the top entry-level hospital plans in South Africa because it is income-based. The monthly contribution is based on income brackets, as shown below.

Income bracket Monthly contribution R0 to R10,020 R1,368 R10,021 to R16,270 R1,619 R16,271 to R21,160 R2,609 R21,161+ R3,203

BonEssential

This is a hospital plan for emergency and planned procedures. It offers comprehensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits.

The main beneficiary pays R2,135 monthly, R1,578 per month for other adults, and R671 for children. Among its benefits are mental health hospitalisation limited to R34,610 per family, physical rehabilitation services, and unlimited terminal care for oncology.

BonEssential Select

BonEssential Select uses a quality provider network to offer comprehensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits. The monthly contribution for the primary beneficiary is R1,873.

Other adults attached to the primary beneficiary contribute R1,372 monthly, and kids pay R599 per month. Members enjoy many in-hospital, out-of-hospital, maternity, and childcare benefits.

Hospital Standard

This plan offers extensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits. The primary beneficiary contributes R2,722 per month, any additional adult pays R2,293 monthly, and the contribution for kids is R1,035.

Wellness screening, preventative care, childcare, maternity, out-of-hospital, and in-hospital benefits are offered.

Bonitas standard package

The Bonitas standard plan is a traditional option that offers rich day-to-day benefits and comprehensive hospital cover. The main contributor gives R4,543 monthly, additional adults remit R3,938 per month, while the contribution for kids is R1,333.

Standard Select

The Standard Select plan requires the main contributor to remit R4,105 monthly, any additional adult pays R3,552 monthly, and children pay R1,202 per month. It is an unlimited hospital cover.

Primary

The main member of a Primary plan remits R2,792 monthly. Any other adult linked to the main contributor pays R2,184, and the pay for children is R888.

Primary Select

The main contributor of a Primary Select member pays R2,443 monthly. Any other adult attached to the main contributor pays R1,910, and children contribute R776.

BonFit Select

The BonFit Select plan is a fit for families. Below is a basic summary of the contributions.

Category Main Adult Children Monthly contribution R2,236 R1,674 R729 Savings R4,019 R3,036 R1,282

BonSave

Bonsave is a savings option that offers sufficient savings to use as you choose for medical expenses. Below is a summary of the BonSave contributions and savings.

Category Main Adult Children Monthly contribution R3,228 R2,500 R966 Savings R9,099 R7,044 R2,724

BonComplete

BonComplete is a savings plan that offers generous savings, a specified threshold benefit, and a rich hospital cover. Below is a basic summary of the contributions.

Category Main Adult Children Monthly contribution R4,890 R3,916 R1,328 Savings R8,640 R6,918 R2,349 Self-Payment Gap R2,020 R1,710 R440 Above threshold benefit R5,360 R3,150 R1,370

BonClassic

The classic package is a savings plan ideal for families. The contribution schedule is shown below.

Category Main Adult Children Monthly contribution R6,143 R5,273 R1,516 Savings R10,218 R8,772 R2,520

BonComprehensive

BonComprehensive provides access to most private hospitals, and a linked formula is used to provide benefits. It is a savings plan that gives you a set amount to use as you choose for out-of-hospital expenses. Below is the payment plan.

Category Main Adult Children Monthly contribution R8,990pm R8,478pm R1,830 Savings R19,914 R18,774 R4,050 Self-Payment Gap R4,650 R3,860 R1,760 Above threshold benefit Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

Member accounts

Members of Bonitas medical aid can access services online through the client portal. To access your membership details, visit the portal and enter your login details.

Bonitas medical aid contacts

If you need more information about Bonitas' hospital plans, use the contact details below.

Medical Emergency Services

Call: 0860 555 505

0860 555 505 Email: bonitasclaims@europassistance.co.za/ bonitaspostauth@europassistance.co.za

bonitasclaims@europassistance.co.za/ bonitaspostauth@europassistance.co.za Compliments/complaints: customercare@europassistance.co.za

Pharmacy Direct Registration

Call: 0860027800

0860027800 Please Call Me: 0836908934

0836908934 Fax: 0866114000/1/2

0866114000/1/2 Email: care@pharmacydirect.co.za

HIV/AIDS Programme

Call: 0860100646

0860100646 Please Call Me: 0834109078

0834109078 Fax: 0800600773

0800600773 Email: afa@afadm.co.za

What are the different plans of Bonitas?

The different plans are Bonstart, Bonstart Plus, BonCap, Hospital Standard, BonEssential Select, BonEssential, Bonitas Primary, Bonitas Primary Select, Standard, Standard Select, BonComprehensive, BonClassic, BonComplete, BonFit Select, and BonSave.

How much is Bonitas medical aid monthly?

The monthly contribution depends on the plan you choose. Some plans are relatively cheap, while others are pricier.

What is the Bonitas standard package?

Bonitas medical aid standard option is a traditional option that offers rich day-to-day benefits and comprehensive hospital cover. Check out more details in the sections above.

What is the waiting period for Bonitas?

The general waiting period is three months. However, some plans have a waiting period of 12 months, especially those involving pre-existing conditions.

What are the benefits of being a Bonitas member?

The benefits of being a member vary depending on your plan. Ensure you keep up with your monthly payments to enjoy the benefits.

Bonitas medical aid plans provide quality services to suit everyone. By subscribing to any of the available plans, you are assured of value and many benefits.

