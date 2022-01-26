Bonitas medical aid plans 2023: prices, brochure, login, contacts
All South Africans are encouraged to enrol themselves and their loved ones in a medical aid scheme. A good medical aid cover takes care of all costly types of medical procedures, treatments, doctors' visits, and consultations. Bonitas medical aid is one of the schemes many residents and citizens use.
Bonitas medical aid has come to the rescue of over 700k South African citizens and residents. It ensures members get affordable, quality healthcare by negotiating for better rates and sourcing reputable service providers to help keep its members healthy.
All about Bonitas medical aid
Bonitas medical aid offers a wide range of plans to ensure all members find a snug fit for their needs. It offers easy-to-understand plans while helping members to stretch their benefits as far as possible. Discover more today.
Bonitas medical aid plans
According to the official Bonitas' 2023 brochure, the following plans are offered by the company.
SA’s struggling economy forces citizens to ditch medical aid, gym and other "luxuries" to make ends meet
Bonstart
Bonstart is one of the two plans in the edge category. It is ideal for economically active singles residing in the larger metros.
The monthly Bonstart contribution for the main beneficiary is R1,338 per month. Spouses and children can be added to the plan with a similar contribution.
This plan does not offer maternity and children's benefits, except for a baby advice line for children under three years.
Bonstart Plus
Bonstart Plus is ideal for couples living in larger metros. The main member contributes R1,703 monthly, R1,619 per month for additional adults, and R750 for kids.
Unlimited general practitioner and specialist consultations at 100% of the Bonitas Rate and unlimited blood tests and X-rays are among the benefits of this plan.
BonCap
Boncap is one of the top entry-level hospital plans in South Africa because it is income-based. The monthly contribution is based on income brackets, as shown below.
|Income bracket
|Monthly contribution
|R0 to R10,020
|R1,368
|R10,021 to R16,270
|R1,619
|R16,271 to R21,160
|R2,609
|R21,161+
|R3,203
BonEssential
This is a hospital plan for emergency and planned procedures. It offers comprehensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits.
The main beneficiary pays R2,135 monthly, R1,578 per month for other adults, and R671 for children. Among its benefits are mental health hospitalisation limited to R34,610 per family, physical rehabilitation services, and unlimited terminal care for oncology.
BonEssential Select
BonEssential Select uses a quality provider network to offer comprehensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits. The monthly contribution for the primary beneficiary is R1,873.
Other adults attached to the primary beneficiary contribute R1,372 monthly, and kids pay R599 per month. Members enjoy many in-hospital, out-of-hospital, maternity, and childcare benefits.
Hospital Standard
This plan offers extensive hospital benefits with some value-added benefits. The primary beneficiary contributes R2,722 per month, any additional adult pays R2,293 monthly, and the contribution for kids is R1,035.
Wellness screening, preventative care, childcare, maternity, out-of-hospital, and in-hospital benefits are offered.
Bonitas standard package
The Bonitas standard plan is a traditional option that offers rich day-to-day benefits and comprehensive hospital cover. The main contributor gives R4,543 monthly, additional adults remit R3,938 per month, while the contribution for kids is R1,333.
Standard Select
The Standard Select plan requires the main contributor to remit R4,105 monthly, any additional adult pays R3,552 monthly, and children pay R1,202 per month. It is an unlimited hospital cover.
Primary
The main member of a Primary plan remits R2,792 monthly. Any other adult linked to the main contributor pays R2,184, and the pay for children is R888.
Primary Select
The main contributor of a Primary Select member pays R2,443 monthly. Any other adult attached to the main contributor pays R1,910, and children contribute R776.
BonFit Select
The BonFit Select plan is a fit for families. Below is a basic summary of the contributions.
|Category
|Main
|Adult
|Children
|Monthly contribution
|R2,236
|R1,674
|R729
|Savings
|R4,019
|R3,036
|R1,282
BonSave
Bonsave is a savings option that offers sufficient savings to use as you choose for medical expenses. Below is a summary of the BonSave contributions and savings.
|Category
|Main
|Adult
|Children
|Monthly contribution
|R3,228
|R2,500
|R966
|Savings
|R9,099
|R7,044
|R2,724
BonComplete
BonComplete is a savings plan that offers generous savings, a specified threshold benefit, and a rich hospital cover. Below is a basic summary of the contributions.
|Category
|Main
|Adult
|Children
|Monthly contribution
|R4,890
|R3,916
|R1,328
|Savings
|R8,640
|R6,918
|R2,349
|Self-Payment Gap
|R2,020
|R1,710
|R440
|Above threshold benefit
|R5,360
|R3,150
|R1,370
BonClassic
The classic package is a savings plan ideal for families. The contribution schedule is shown below.
|Category
|Main
|Adult
|Children
|Monthly contribution
|R6,143
|R5,273
|R1,516
|Savings
|R10,218
|R8,772
|R2,520
BonComprehensive
BonComprehensive provides access to most private hospitals, and a linked formula is used to provide benefits. It is a savings plan that gives you a set amount to use as you choose for out-of-hospital expenses. Below is the payment plan.
|Category
|Main
|Adult
|Children
|Monthly contribution
|R8,990pm
|R8,478pm
|R1,830
|Savings
|R19,914
|R18,774
|R4,050
|Self-Payment Gap
|R4,650
|R3,860
|R1,760
|Above threshold benefit
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
Member accounts
Members of Bonitas medical aid can access services online through the client portal. To access your membership details, visit the portal and enter your login details.
Bonitas medical aid contacts
If you need more information about Bonitas' hospital plans, use the contact details below.
Medical Emergency Services
- Call: 0860 555 505
- Email: bonitasclaims@europassistance.co.za/ bonitaspostauth@europassistance.co.za
- Compliments/complaints: customercare@europassistance.co.za
Pharmacy Direct Registration
- Call: 0860027800
- Please Call Me: 0836908934
- Fax: 0866114000/1/2
- Email: care@pharmacydirect.co.za
HIV/AIDS Programme
- Call: 0860100646
- Please Call Me: 0834109078
- Fax: 0800600773
- Email: afa@afadm.co.za
What are the different plans of Bonitas?
The different plans are Bonstart, Bonstart Plus, BonCap, Hospital Standard, BonEssential Select, BonEssential, Bonitas Primary, Bonitas Primary Select, Standard, Standard Select, BonComprehensive, BonClassic, BonComplete, BonFit Select, and BonSave.
How much is Bonitas medical aid monthly?
The monthly contribution depends on the plan you choose. Some plans are relatively cheap, while others are pricier.
What is the Bonitas standard package?
Bonitas medical aid standard option is a traditional option that offers rich day-to-day benefits and comprehensive hospital cover. Check out more details in the sections above.
What is the waiting period for Bonitas?
The general waiting period is three months. However, some plans have a waiting period of 12 months, especially those involving pre-existing conditions.
What are the benefits of being a Bonitas member?
The benefits of being a member vary depending on your plan. Ensure you keep up with your monthly payments to enjoy the benefits.
Bonitas medical aid plans provide quality services to suit everyone. By subscribing to any of the available plans, you are assured of value and many benefits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Briefly.co.za recently published a guide on GEMS Medical Aid schemes. GEMS is an acronym for the Government Employees Medical Scheme.
GEMS is a South African restricted medical scheme that offers affordable and accessible benefits to public service employees and their nominated beneficiaries. The scheme currently has six packages, each priced differently to cater to the needs of the different income groups.
Source: Briefly News