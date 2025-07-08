Award-winning comedian David Kau declared that he supports General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal top cop held a media briefing where he revealed shocking corruption within the government

Social media users have reacted to David Kau's post, and some shared their thoughts on it

David Kau has shown support for General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Oupa Bopape, Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

David Kau reacts to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's briefing

The award-winning South African comedian David Kau took to social media to share his thoughts on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing. On Sunday, 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi briefed the media on his findings, exposing the corruption within the government.

The KwaZulu-Natal top cop name-dropped the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, as well as other members of the South African Police Services (SAPS), prosecutors, and businessman, Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala, who is under arrest for the attempted murder of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane. Mkhwanazi alleged that these individuals played individual roles in an elaborate criminal syndicate.

David Kau took to X (Twitter) to speak in support of Mkhwanazi, "We stand with Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi in these difficult times."

Check out Kau's post below:

Mzansi reacts to Kau's post

Netizens were pleased by David Kau's post, with some thanking him for publicly supporting Mkhwanazi.

Here are the reactions:

@_Just_Trey_ shared:

"We need more public figures like you to reclaim our country from corrupt politicians and arrest them all. Only AKA was vocal about the ills of our government, and others cared about gigs only."

@TravelBliss12 stated:

"We have the best democracy in Africa."

@tsomeleh said:

"We support Mkhwanazi."

@Ntsuku7 stated:

"These times are difficult indeed."

@thembakhanye30 said:

"Thank you, bro Dave, respect for you, sir."

@iamnel__ stated:

"We stand for what's right, we stand for transparency, we stand with Mkwanazi."

@Khumbs007 asked:

"We need a comedy special at Durban ICC titled 'You are the joke!' to mock our politicians."

@Manthosi_R reacted:

"The fact that he spoke out means his life is now saved. The one in greater danger is the cat because he seems to have so many secrets about high-ranking officials."

@SocietyNews said:

"It's better now that it's late, than never."

@SUNOOSIY stated:

"Good one. I criticised you on your initial beef with the new McKenzie, and you self-corrected. On this, you are proactive. What are you trying to do? Get SA to fall in love with you all over again? Thank you. Keep rising. Khula njalo njalo. khulaKau."

Siv Ngesi shows Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi support

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Siv Ngesi dragged the ruling party, ANC, on social media.

The pole dancer called the party "useless" and also questioned those who still support it. "[The] ANC is useless! How can you still support ANC in 2025?" he asked.

Reacting to his post, people relayed their thoughts and opinions on the party, amid Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's damning claims. Ngesi also reacted to posts saying the country is rotten to the core, posted by radio star Sizwe Dhlomo.

