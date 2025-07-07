Sizwe Dhlomo has called for Mchunu to voluntarily step aside during the investigation following the allegations against him

Social media users supported Dhlomo’s stance, while others expressed doubt that any action would be taken due to deep-rooted corruption in South Africa’s government

Public reactions ranged from criticism of President Ramaphosa’s inaction to frustration over the justice system allegedly protecting corrupt officials

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has joined the conversation about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's damning allegations against the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu.

Sizwe Dhlomo has suggested that Minister Senzo Mchunu must voluntarily step down. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and @sizwedhlomo/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media has been on fire following General Mkhwanazi's press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, in which he accused several government officials, including Minister Mchunu of crime and corruption. Mchunu did not end there, he also filed criminal charges against the Minister of Police.

Celebrities and ordidary South Africans have been dishing their unfiltered thoughts on Mkhwanazi's allegations against government officials and their responses. The Woman King actor Siv Ngesi slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement, while Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Mkhwanazi's lawsuit.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts Mkhwanazi and Mchunu's saga

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X (formerly Twitter) page, to repost a video of Ian Cameron answering media questions about whether or not the Minister of Police should be suspended during the investigation of the allegations against him. Dhlomo suggested that the minister must voluntarily step aside. The post read:

"In fact, the minister should voluntarily step aside until the investigation is concluded."

SA weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

South Africans echoed the same sentiments with Sizwe Dhlomo. However, others noted that Mchunu will not be suspended or fired due to the corruption in this country. Some fans even suggested the President is protecting Mchunu, despite the several calls for his arrest.

@Zani_Baccaria said:

"The president was supposed to temporarily suspend him for further investigations instead he makes excuses and blames Mkhwanazi's actions."

@JoshuaRamoshaba commented:

"If you suggest to a government official in this country to "voluntarily" step aside, they may as well slap across your face with a lawsuit. Our justice system seems to be on the payroll of these rogue syndicates. That's why it looks easy for corrupt officials to win in courts."

@Judas_Stone wrote:

"They will keep him... And upgrade security for all Parliament members who feel unsafe... Using your taxes."

@Mfanakagogo13 said:

"No one steps aside since they voted not to probe Phala Phala."

@JayHektic added:

"The president must act. The sooner the better."

@CodyMpumzi said:

"You really think these people have integrity? Even if he were to be sentenced in court, he will blame forces that are using Gen. Mkwanazi or some WMC."

Sizwe Dhlomo's fans have reacted to his thoughts on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News