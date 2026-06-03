Cassper Nyovest recently opened up about being a huge fan of South African pop sensation Tyla's, claiming he was one of the Tygers

This, after the Tito Mboweni hitmaker was confronted about his allegedly shady remarks about Tyla's photo with American rapper Future, a comment he claimed was merely a joke

Despite defending his stance and proclaiming his support for the singer, Cassper's comments were met with mixed reactions online from fans and critics alike

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Cassper Nyovest admitted to being a huge fan of Tyla. Images: casspernyovest/ Twitter, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest found himself in the middle of a massive social media storm after making what he claimed was an innocent joke regarding Tyla's recent photos with American rap superstar Future.

The drama kicked off after photos surfaced online showing Tyla posing closely with Future. The image went viral, especially because it came just days after Tyla trended for politely turning down a local South African male fan who tried to put his arm around her shoulder for a picture. Because she allowed Future to wrap his arm around her, fans immediately began comparing the two situations.

Cassper decided to weigh in on the viral comparison, jokingly commenting, "Money, my brother. Money does amazing things."

His joke instantly backfired, with furious Tygers swarming the rapper and accusing him of subtly labelling the international superstar as a "gold digger" who only allows wealthy men to touch her.

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As the backlash intensified, a Tyla fan page decided to hit Cassper where it hurts most: his musical stats. The account shared a screenshot comparing the two artists' monthly Spotify listeners, exposing a massive 31 million listener gap between the local hip hop giant and the Grammy winner.

Cassper Nyovest defended himself after online users accused him of being jealous of Tyla. Images: casspernyovest/ Twitter, Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The fan brutally dragged the rapper, writing, "That’s why you’ll forever stay local."

Cassper immediately went on defensive mode, completely baffled by how a simple joke had escalated into a full-blown fan war. He adamantly denied harbouring any jealousy toward Tyla's global success. To de-escalate the tension, the rapper further admitted that Tyla is "way bigger" than him on the global stage.

"When did I start beefing with Tyla’s fans now, when I’m a Tyga myself? Lol, this is funny. I’m a Tyla stan, I don’t want no smoke! At all!"

See the viral interactions below.

Cassper Nyovest praises Tyla

This isn't the first time Cassper has spoken about the young pop star. In fact, he previously gave her the ultimate praise, calling her "Papa Tyla" and jokingly declaring her "their father" due to her unmatched star power.

Speaking on the L-Tido Podcast on 4 June 2025, the rapper emphasised that every African entertainer, even Nigeria's biggest stars, aspires to replicate the monumental global heights the Water hitmaker has scaled in her short career.

"She's doing everything that we wish we could do. She's out there at the Met Gala. Tyla is what every African artist wishes to be."

Despite his history of high praise for Tyla, many online critics remained unconvinced by Mufasa's defence. Several users argue that his shady "money" remark exposed underlying jealousy toward a younger South African artist who easily achieved the international crossover success that local acts have chased for years.

Nevertheless, Mufasa simply ignored the criticism and chose to double down on his appreciation for the young star rather than engaging in a bitter back-and-forth. Realising that going to war with one of the most passionate fanbases on the internet was a losing battle, he maintained his stance as a proud, albeit misunderstood, supporter.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's video below.

Tyla dominates American Music Awards

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla winning multiple accolades at the American Music Awards.

Her win sparked a heated debate on social media about international award shows constantly grouping African musicians under the same category despite their diverse musical styles.

Source: Briefly News