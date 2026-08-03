Zimbabwean influencer Ndoyisile Sibindi shared a vlog-style TikTok documenting his move to a new Cape Town rental on 20 July 2026

Ndoyisile revealed how much he is a month for a fully furnished apartment, noting prices are higher than in Gauteng

Mzansi reacted strongly to the rental price, with fans both congratulating him on the big move and expressing shock at the cost

Ndoyisile Sibindi revealed how much he pays in rent in Cape Town. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean influencer Ndoyisile Sibindi has got Mzansi talking after dropping a candid TikTok vlog of his move to Cape Town, where he revealed he is spending R25,000 a month on a furnished rental. The video, posted on 20 July 2026, quickly caught fire as fans weighed in on the price tag and the stunning apartment.

The day-in-the-life clip follows Ndoyisile from the moment he checked out of his previous accommodation at 10 am, rushing to shoot a campaign submission before packing up and heading to his new place. The TikTok star, who previously auditioned for Top Billing, recorded the journey across multiple locations, from a busy kitchen and bedroom to a restaurant patio, before finally arriving at his new home.

Ndoyisile Sibindi shows inside the R25k Cape Town apartment

Once inside, Ndoyisile gave his followers a full tour. The space came equipped with a mini bar fridge, kettle, air fryer, toaster, microwave, and plates in place of a full kitchen. However, it was the bathroom that clearly stole the show — complete with both a shower and a bathtub, plus a collection of bathing products he described as "a whole shopping centre."

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Acknowledging the cost, Ndoyisile was upfront with his audience.

"I got that bed for 25,000. Yes, you can get more in Gauteng, but we are not in Gauteng, and we need a place to stay," he said. "I think this is gonna work. I mean, it's just for a month."

Days after trending for attending the Durban July, Ndoyisile also showed off his outfit of the day during checkout, name-dropping several brands and designers in a playful, rapid-fire style that added to the video's lighthearted energy.

Watch Ndoyisile's Cape Town move-in vlog on TikTok.

Mzansi reacts to Ndoyisile Sibindi's Cape Town rent

Fans flooded the comments with a mix of warmth, humour, and sticker shock over the rental price. Here is what they had to say:

@Norma Lily remarked:

"Ndoyi, I live in CT. Let me know should you need anything or anyone here. You've got a sister in me. 🌸"

@KAy KAy Qwabe said:

"I think Cape Town will do you some justice, enjoy and be safe 🙏🏽 and congratulations on the big move 🥂"

@primrose01 applauded:

"Thanks for the good tip there, Ndoyi...waiters will understand"

@Neo exclaimed:

"25k yoh😳😳 3 months rent ko Gauteng... tjo Kapa don't play shame"

@Rue_vimb0 said:

"Welcome to our city, hope to bump into you one day 🥰🥰🥰"

@Toodlepop laughed:

"Can't tell if that other accent is meant to be Shona or Venda 😂"

@Styled by Lihle gushed:

"The house is fully furnished, wow it's beautiful. Enjoy CT"

Zimbabwean TikTok star Ndoyisile Sibindi shared how much he pays in rent for his Cape Town apartment. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Facebook

South Africans question Ndoyisile Sibindi's legal status

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans questioned whether Ndoyisile Sibindi was in the country legally after his Top Billing audition.

This came a year after Sibindi sparked backlash over his "classist" comments about people from Tembisa.

Source: Briefly News