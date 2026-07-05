Zimbabwean social media influencer Ndoyisile Sibindi sparks online buzz at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July event

Controversy arises over Sibindi's immigration status following his appearance at the high-profile event

South African broadcaster DJ Fresh also makes headlines with a mystery woman at the Durban July celebrations

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Zimbabwean influencer's photo at the 2026 Durban July sparked questions. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean influencer Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi has become a talking point on social media after attending the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. The controversial social media influencer was one of the many recognisable faces spotted at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

Ndoyisile Sibindi previously made headlines following reports that he had been arrested for being in the country without the requisite paperwork and faced deportation from South Africa. The Zimbabwe-born influencer set tongues wagging after being spotted at the annual Durban July.

Ndoyisile Sibindi attends 2026 Durban July

On Saturday, Ndoyisile Sibindi shared several photos of himself wearing a Western cowboy outfit inspired by the "Country Allure” theme. In the pictures, Sibindi posed beside a horse enclosure with a horse visible in the background. He shared the pictures with a light-hearted caption that read:

“Akhathele ama Hashi🐴Horsin’ around 🐎.”

See the post below:

One of the photos gained traction when it was reshared on X (Twitter) by controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula on Sunday, 5 July 2026. The post was captioned:

“Ndoyisile Sibindi at the 2026 Durban July.”

See the photo below:

SA reacts to Ndoyisile Sibindi's Durban July appearance

Musa Khawula’s post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked reactions, particularly about Ndoyisile Sibindi’s immigration status in South Africa. Others commented on his outfit, with some joking that he had done the bare minimum to match the event's theme.

Here are some of the comments:

@ketshedile_ asked:

“He is still in the country?”

@KganakgaTh2619 remarked:

“He just put on the hat and called it a day, I guess 😩”

@valezvee said:

“He and Sol have the same hat dealer.”

@Cebe_Lihle23 shared:

“Sibindi ngempela! He looked good.”

@Mokwena12345 asked:

“Who has he employed in his businesses? Does he have a Business Visa? Does he pay taxes?”

@smabhena31 said:

“Patriots, why are you sleeping on this one? Surely someone at Home Affairs can investigate and leak the corruption or how he came into the country.”

Mzansi reacts to Ndoyisile Sibindi's 2026 Durban July appearance. Image: Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi

Source: Facebook

DJ Fresh turns heads at Durban July 2026 with mystery woman

In other news, veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh sent tongues wagging at the annual Durban July after being spotted hand-in-hand with a stunning mystery woman.

Turning heads on the social scene, the alleged new couple wore perfectly coordinated denim outfits, and fans couldn't help but admire Fresh's taste and praised him for finding love again. Social media users quickly launched a frantic guessing game regarding the identity of the Big Dawg's alleged new partner, with two top celebrities' names popping up in the comment section.

Ndoyisile sparks backlash after auditioning for Top Billing

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Ndoyisile auditioning for the revived SABC3 lifestyle show, Top Billing sparked backlash.

Several people resurfaced his earlier comments about people who live in Tembisa.

Source: Briefly News