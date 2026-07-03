Expelled uMkhonto we Sizwe member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been roped into a fake Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 poster

The eThekwini Municipality has set the record straight after the poster circulated, which shows her as a host for a certain marquee

Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 will be taking place on Saturday, 4 July at the Durban Greyville Racecourse

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Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's poster associated with the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 Marquee is fake. Image: duduzilezuma_sambundla

Source: Instagram

Former uMkhonto weSizwe party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been caught in a fake Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 Marquee poster.

The said advertisement showed that Duduzile was associated with Makubenjalo's Durban July Marquee.

Briefly News previously reported that Makubenjalo Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 marquee organisers announced an electrifying lineup of entertainers across music genres. Shortly after the launch event in Soweto, a new poster circulated of Zuma-Sambudla, stating that she was the host.

However, this has been debunked in a statement by the eThekwini Municipality's Durban Tourism, which states that Zuma is not associated with the event.

According to Daily Sun, the municipality stated the poster illegally featured the Durban Tourism logo, further distancing itself from the event and Duduzile.

"Durban Tourism distances itself from this promotional material, the individual featured on the poster, and the unauthorised use of its logo and any information contained in the advertisement. The municipality has not authorised the use of its branding, nor has it approved or endorsed the content of the poster," the statement reads.

Furthermore, Makubenjalo also stated that they are not associated with Duduzile.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was allegedly caught in a fake Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 Marquee poster. Image: duduzilezuma_sambundla/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Poster drama follows MK Party exit

The poster drama follows the expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela from the MK Party. This came after the Jacob Zuma-led party accused the duo of causing divisions within the organisation shortly following the passing of Edward Mzikayise "Muzi" Ntshingila.

In an official statement confirming the expulsion, they apologised for the distress caused by the internal conflict.

“Despite the clear instructions, both members failed to comply with the directive. Ms Zuma-Sambudla subsequently participated in social media commentary relating to the deceased.

"The Party regards this conduct as insensitive, disrespectful to a grieving family and inconsistent with the values, discipline and standards expected of members of the organisation. Their actions constituted a direct disregard of organisational authority and further aggravated divisions within the movement during a period of mourning,” the MK Party noted.

Julius Malema supports Duduzile Sambudla

In a previous report from Briefly News, Julius Malema took to his X account hours after the MK Party to offer words of encouragement to Duduzile Zuma.

In his message, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema called on Zuma-Sambudla to draw from her inner strength. His words shocked many people, seeing how they are on opposing parties.

“Nothing new. You have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won't ask you to be strong because I know you are strong. You have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues,” he said.

Source: Briefly News