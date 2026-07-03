A social media exchange involving SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo has escalated into a wider political debate after comments about Teboho Mokoena’s remarks at Bafana Bafana’s homecoming

EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on the discussion, further amplifying the online reaction and dividing public opinion

The incident has triggered fresh arguments online about political expression by national team players during official football events

The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has entered a heated social media debate sparked after SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo questioned Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena over his EFF-related remarks during the team’s return from the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

EFF President Julius Malema defended Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena. Image: Dave Bernal and @juliussellomalema

Source: UGC

Government dignitaries, including Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to give the players a heroes’ welcome.

McKenzie praised Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for transforming the national team and even named his preferred successor should the Belgian eventually step down. Lesufi also congratulated the squad for making history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Czechia but was suspended for the 1-0 victory over South Korea, also addressed the crowd. However, it was his opening words that stole the spotlight when he acknowledged the presence of EFF supporters.

Xoli took to X on Thursday to express her view on the moment. What started as an ordinary tweet spiralled into a back-and-forth between her and EFF Gauteng chairperson Leko Dunga, who came to Mokoena’s defence. Other social media users also joined in, sharing their views. Eventually, Malema also weighed in on the discussion.

Xoli Zondo tweet on Teboho Mokoena remarks sparks debate

Zondo received a firm reply from a user, @ZizinjaAbelungu, which was echoed by Julius Malema.

@XoliswaZondo wrote:

“I need to understand why that Bafana player keeps on publicly shouting out his political party every chance he gets.”

@ZizinjaAbelungu responded:

“I bet if he shouted the ANC or any other political party you would not have had any problem. His only crime is loving the EFF.”

@Julius_S_Malema added:

“True.”

As seen in the post below.

Julius Malema reacts as social media users weigh

Other social media users also chimed in as the debate continued to trend:

@KMokgaga said:

“The hypocrisy. Danny Jordaan was literally a mayor and SAFA president at the same time and campaigning for the ANC, but they kept quiet.”

@dumingo40 wrote:

“We need to invite all Bafana Bafana squad for lunch because they all love @EFFSouthAfrica.”

@ggmthabela said:

“Doctor Khumalo openly campaigned for the ANC in 2024; you didn’t have a problem.”

@Ntokozo80606381 added:

“He should love the EFF in his private space, not in Bafana colours.”

It was not the first time the Bafana Bafana midfielder publicly showed support for the political party. In February 2024, shortly after South Africa secured third place at the 2023 AFCON, Mokoena sparked debate when he declared, “Julius Malema for President,” during the team’s homecoming celebrations.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena celebrate scoring against Czechia in the FIFA World Cup. Image: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana technical team member resigns

Briefly News previously reported that a Bafana Bafana coaching staff member has stepped down from his position following the controversial remarks he made during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After Bafana Bafana secured a historic place in the Round of 32, he drew criticism when he hit back at detractors back home during a post-match interview

Source: Briefly News