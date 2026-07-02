Bafana Bafana returned home to an emotional reception at OR Tambo after their memorable FIFA World Cup campaign

The national team made history by advancing to the knockout stages for the first time in their World Cup journey

Coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the campaign and praised South Africans for their support throughout the tournament

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Bafana Bafana returned to South Africa on Thursday, 2 July 2026, landing at OR Tambo International Airport to a hero's welcome.

Bafana Bafana received a hero's welcome after arriving from the FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Hundreds of South Africans braved the chilly weather to greet the national team following their heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit.

The team made history by reaching the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A with four points after drawing 1-1 with Czechia and beating South Korea 1-0. Their fairytale run came to a disappointing end with an agonising 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie leads the welcome reception

Among those at the airport to welcome the team home were Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

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After waiting for more than an hour for the squad to emerge, supporters erupted into loud cheers as the 25-man team walked through the arrivals hall. A brass band added to the celebratory atmosphere as the players returned home after spending four weeks away.

Watch the video below.

Hugo Broos and Ronwen Williams reflect on World Cup campaign

Head coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams later addressed the media, reflecting on Bafana Bafana's historic FIFA World Cup campaign and thanking South Africans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

Williams, who drew attention to the mistakes that led to the team’s defeat against Canada, spoke emotionally to SABC Sport about the disappointment of crashing out of the tournament, which was South Africa’s first World Cup appearance since the historic 2010 edition.

The goalkeeper took time to thank Bafana supporters for their unwavering backing.

"It's emotional when you see us coming together as a country to unite in difficult moments, and to see all the videos of people celebrating and staying up late to watch our games, I can only be proud."

''Thank you so much for the support. We saw when you guys were supporting us in the early hours of the morning.''

Williams shifted focus to the team’s next challenge, insisting that qualifying for next year’s Afcon tournament in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania is a must for the squad.

An emotional Broos also expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support.

''It's an emotional day, but we thank you for your support, because without the fans it would not have happened.''

Watch the clip below.

Ronwen Williams opens up on late brother

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Source: Briefly News