Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi joined the crowds at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome Bafana Bafana home

The South African team returned from the FIFA World Cup, where they qualified for the knockout stages for the first time

The Gauteng Premier noted how the team achieved a feat that no other South African side had managed at the tournament

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Panyaza Lesufi was full of praise for Bafana Bafana as the team returned to South Africa. Image: Michael Regan/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi praised Bafana Bafana during the team's jubilant return to South Africa.

Lesufi was one of thousands of supporters who turned out to greet the squad following their historic FIFA World Cup campaign. The team returned to the country on 2 July 2026 and was greeted by adoring fans at OR Tambo International Airport.

The premier was among the dignitaries who welcomed the squad back at the airport, where supporters packed the mezzanine balconies, many dressed in the green and yellow of the national team.

Lesufi hails the squad

Speaking directly into microphones and surrounded by officials and supporters, Lesufi was unrestrained in his praise for the team.

"We welcome home history makers," he said.

"We are excited, we are thrilled. They did well. They deserve a warm welcome. And I am excited to see the numbers that are here," he added.

The premier described the team's campaign as a unifying force for South Africa, saying it was a firm indication that they united the country and brought everyone together. Lesufi also added that the players had earned a rest after an extended period away from their families.

Lesufi also placed this squad's achievement in historical context, acknowledging the celebrated 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning generation while arguing that Bafana Bafana's 2026 side had surpassed them at a World Cup level.

"Yes, we had the 1996 dream team, but they were knocked out of the group stages in the World Cup. This team played well against Canada. We should have won that match. But let's appreciate what they achieved," he said.

He closed his remarks with a message of appreciation for the players, saying that they did the country proud and flew that flag for all South Africans.

Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup run

The squad's return follows a landmark tournament in which South Africa advanced to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the country's history. Bafana Bafana drew with Czechia and defeated South Korea during the group phase, securing their place in the Round of 32.

Their run ended against co-hosts Canada, where a late conceded goal proved decisive despite what many observers described as a strong overall performance. Before that defeat, the team had also faced Canada's fellow co-host, Mexico, in a match that tested their resolve early in the competition.

Fikile Mbalula criticised over Bafana Bafana praise

Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, weighed in on Bafana Bafana's World Cup win

The former Minister of Sports suggested that the South African squad performed well at the tournament for the whole of Africa.

Social media users were not impressed with Mbalula after the ANC SG praised the South African side on social media.

Source: Briefly News