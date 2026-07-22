The South African Chefs Association named the Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad ahead of the 2026 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg

Ten young chefs were chosen after national trials judged by a panel of industry professionals across leading hospitality establishments

The squad will now begin an intensive preparation programme guided by an experienced coaching and management team

The South African Chefs Association announced the Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad that will begin preparations to represent South Africa at the 2026 Culinary World Cup. Image: SA Chefs

Source: Original

Ten young South African chefs have earned their places on the Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad, which will represent the country at the 2026 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg. The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) announced the squad following a national call to action, regional trials and a thorough evaluation process.

The Culinary World Cup ranks among the most prestigious culinary competitions in the world, drawing national teams from across the globe to compete at the highest level of professional cookery.

Meet the 10 chefs heading to Luxembourg

The training squad brings together talent from some of South Africa's top hospitality establishments and culinary schools:

Callum Condie (Swiss Hotel School) Elizabeth Ncube, Saxon Hotel (HTA School of Culinary Art) Ethan Joseph, Saxon Hotel (FBI Chef School) Lesedi Morudi, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio) Loyiso Mlondo, 54 on Bath (Capsicum Culinary Studio) Makgobokele Nchabeleng, Private Chef (CTIA) Phenyo Pooe, 54 on Bath (The Professional Cooking Academy) Pholoso Sebola, Marriott Melrose Arch (HTA School of Culinary Art) Thando Ntsele, University of Johannesburg (Soweto Chefs Academy) Unami Binda, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

Represented among the team are Capsicum Culinary Studio, HTA School of Culinary Art, Soweto Chefs Academy, The Professional Cooking Academy, CTIA, FBI Chef School and SHS South Africa. Image: SA Chefs

Source: Original

Coaching team to guide the squad's journey

Head Coach Chef Donaldson Madubela will lead the team's preparation, supported by Technical Head Coach Chef Marcus Gericke and Pastry Coach Chef Catherine Adonis. Team Manager and Director of Competitions Chef Pieter Malan, alongside Head of Team Talent Mahlomola Thamae, rounds out the leadership group. Malan said:

"This group represents the future of our industry, and we are committed to guiding and supporting them as they grow into world-class culinary professionals."

SA Chefs President Chef Coo Pillay described the selection as a milestone for South African culinary development. Pillay said:

"Their selection is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the strength of our industry's training and mentorship. We are proud to support them as they prepare to showcase South African excellence on the global stage."

SA Chefs acknowledged NH Hotel Sandton for hosting the national trials. The squad now begins an intensive training programme focused on technical skill, creativity, teamwork and discipline ahead of the Luxembourg competition in 2026.

3 Other Briefly News stories about the World Cup

CAF believes Africa's historic FIFA World Cup campaign is only the beginning of an even bigger journey.

FIFA granted automatic qualification to all six host nations of the 2030 World Cup, a historic first for the tournament.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie defended his R31 million FIFA World Cup spending during a video address that went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News