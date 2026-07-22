Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie defended his R31 million FIFA World Cup spending during a video address that went viral on social media

McKenzie then hinted that the upcoming Formula One event would cost significantly more, warning critics they would be shocked by the bill

South Africans took to X to react to the minister's remarks, with many questioning the priorities of his department

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has ignited fresh public debate after warning that critics of his R31 million FIFA World Cup 2026 expenditure would be far more alarmed when they see what South Africa's planned Formula One event is set to cost.

Scott O'Neil and Gayton McKenzie during day four of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 22, 2026, in Johannesburg. Image: Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie was slammed on Monday by South Africans after he praised UFC star Dricus Du Plessis following his win over Kamaru Usman, after reports circulated of the massive amount of money his ministry spent on the Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup trip, a figure that

This drew significant public outrage given the country's socioeconomic pressures. At the same time, South African hockey player Onthatile Zulu had publicly documented the national hockey team's struggle to secure funding ahead of their own World Cup campaign, raising uncomfortable questions about where the minister's priorities lay.

In a video circulating widely on X on 22 July 2026, McKenzie addressed the camera directly, defending his track record of bringing major international events to the country. He stated that his mandate from President Cyril Ramaphosa is to promote social cohesion between nations and to showcase South Africa on the global stage.

"If you're angry with me about the R31 million spent on the World Cup, you're going to kill me when you see the bill for Formula One," McKenzie said.

Gayton McKenzie defends his ambition

The minister made clear that he regarded aggressive pursuit of large-scale events as core to his role, citing meetings held earlier the same morning for upcoming projects he claimed could bring between R200 million and R300 million into his department's budget.

He also pointed to South Africa's presence at Trafalgar Square in London as evidence that the country can unite across racial lines on the world stage, and used this to push back against what he described as AfriForum's narrative of societal division.

McKenzie also referenced his personal background, noting that he had slept on a mattress before becoming a best-selling author and founding what he called the fastest-growing political party in the country. He argued that appointing an ambitious person to a ministerial role and then expecting restraint was contradictory.

Watch McKenzie's remarks that sparked the reaction online

South Africans react online

Reactions on X were largely critical.

@UnityInSA argued that

"Formula One should be cancelled, and all other sporting codes must be sponsored instead," adding that some athletes in codes like hockey are required to fund portions of their own expenses.

Others were more sardonic. @sgapmahlatji wrote:

"I like how he's not afraid to tell you that he's gonna chow it big," while @MotlokwaM addressed the minister directly, writing:

"It's your time to chow our money, something you have been craving to do."

@Maitele questioned McKenzie's literary credentials, noting:

"When the best-selling author says 'all my bookses' you should immediately know it's chai!"

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News