AfriForum wants access to documents explaining how the Department's reported R31 million World Cup budget was spent

The organisation says supporting financial records are needed to verify the expenditure and provide public transparency

Gayton McKenzie has defended the spending, insisting it complied with government financial rules

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AfriForum wants answers over Gayton McKenzie's R31 million World Cup spending. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum has formally requested access to financial records relating to Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's reported R31 million FIFA World Cup expenditure, saying the public deserves greater transparency over how the money was spent.

The civil rights organisation announced on 21 July 2026 that it had submitted a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. The request seeks invoices, audit reports and other documents linked to South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup programme.

AfriForum seeks financial records over World Cup spending

According to AfriForum, the request follows the Department's disclosure that approximately R31 million was spent on official travel, a legends exhibition match, hospitality suites, FIFA match tickets and fan engagement activities.

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AfriForum Head of Public Relations Ernst van Zyl questioned the figures.

"There is no way that a trip of this nature could have cost that much unless funds were seriously mismanaged or spent on luxuries. That is why the public deserves clarity," Van Zyl said.

Gayton McKenzie defends the R31 million World Cup expenditure

Gayton McKenzie has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, saying the spending was consistent with the Department's mandate to promote South Africa through sport, arts and culture.

He said his own travel costs amounted to just over R1 million and that all expenditure complied with the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

AfriForum demands financial records over McKenzie's World Cup trip. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Critics question spending priorities

The reported expenditure has also drawn criticism from some in the sporting community, including Olympic hockey player Thati Zulu, who said many athletes continue to struggle financially while representing South Africa.

AfriForum maintains that the requested documents will help clarify how the funds were allocated, while McKenzie has said the Department will account for every expense through its reconciliation process.

Parliament's Bokkieweek investigation takes new twist

Briefly News previously reported that AfriForum has launched a campaign to support and expand Bokkieweek.

CEO Kallie Kriel announced a new membership initiative to fund the tournament as lawmakers await the outcome of the investigation.

Source: Briefly News