Dricus du Plessis gave fans a glimpse into his luxury lifestyle as he showed off a stunning new ride that has everyone talking

The UFC star’s latest social media post sparked reactions from fans and celebrities who celebrated his journey and achievements

From humble beginnings to global MMA success, Stillknocks continues to enjoy the rewards of his hard-earned rise

MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is a man with good taste when it comes to cars, with his latest set of wheels making waves on social media.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche 911 Turbo S Impresses Fans: “What A Beauty”

Source: Instagram

Stillknocks, who will return to the octagon for his highly anticipated fight against Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman in July, posted on Instagram while inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a thing of beauty and has caught the attention of fans.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche 911 Turbo S: A Look At The Luxury Car

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

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The high-performance machine is powered by a twin-turbo flat-six engine and uses all-wheel drive, delivering blistering acceleration while still offering the comfort needed for everyday driving.

In South Africa, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé starts at around R5.7 million before additional options and customisation, while the Cabriolet version costs close to R6 million.

The car is often viewed as a bridge between a luxury sports car and a supercar, combining Porsche’s everyday usability with performance figures that rival much more exotic vehicles. Du Plessis, who relinquished his middleweight title in August 2025 after being defeated by Khamzat Chimaev, shared a post on social media on Friday, 26 June 2026.

“It’s not what advice I’d give 10-year-old Dricus, but what the 10-year-old Dricus told me. Go for greatness, go and get everything you’ve ever wanted.

“What a moment. God is great, and I praise Him for everything I’ve ever achieved. #grateful #porsche #992turbos #winordietrying.”

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche 911 Turbo S Impresses Fans: “What A Beauty”

Source: Getty Images

Fans reacted to the post and pictures with well-wishes and congratulations. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was among the notable people who complimented him.

@ahmed:

“Hard work pays off 🔥 always!!! Congrats @dricusduplessis”

@OLISE:

“What a beauty 🙌❤️”

@king:

“Simply lovely 🔥”

@inte435:

“Congratulations! 🎉 Beautiful car!”

Dricus du Plessis’ UFC Career And Biggest Victories

Before losing his title to Chimaev, du Plessis recorded notable victories over Sean Strickland in February 2025 and Israel Adesanya in 2024.

Throughout his UFC career, he has consistently faced elite competition in the middleweight division, defeating former champions Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Strickland twice. Those victories cemented his reputation as one of the premier middleweights of his generation. In an interview with Betway South Africa in August, du Plessis described Adesanya as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News