Popular media personality Ngizwe Mchunu was involved in a car accident in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on 25 June 2026

The self-proclaimed Amabhinca Nation president has not yet released a statement about the incident, but those close to him have

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the incident involving the former Ukhozi FM radio presenter

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Ngizwe Mchunu escaped unharmed after a minor car accident in KZN. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Ngizwe Mchunu has escaped unharmed after a motor vehicle collision in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The South African media personality, who has become one of the faces of anti-illegal immigration protests in the country, was involved in a minor accident on 25 June 2026. While details remain limited, it is understood that the vehicle the self-proclaimed Amabhinca Nation president was travelling in collided with a Mazda.

The occupants of both vehicles escaped without injury and are said to have

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Mchunu unharmed in the incident

While the popular radio personality has yet to release a statement about the incident, those close to him confirmed he is safe and in good spirits.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by local traffic authorities. News of the crash spread quickly on social media, and while some expressed relief that he was okay, others had questions.

Some recalled that the former Ukhozi FM radio presenter’s home was set alight recently, which led to allegations that he staged the whole thing. Mchunu dismissed the allegations, saying that no sane person would willingly destroy their home and put their family through that trauma.

Ngizwe Mchunu's vehicle after it was involved in an accident. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on Mchunu’s accident

Ndoro Baba Tana asked:

“Do you call that a car accident, or did he just dent his car?”

Joe Zama Thomas exclaimed:

“Bayete. Keep escaping, strong one.”

Moses Kopa added to this:

“Our hero will overcome through God. I tremendously admire his fortitude. He is the representative of the people of South Africa. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mduduzi Memela claimed:

“He did it on purpose for more donations from idiots.”

Sanza Mukhabela agreed:

“More donations.”

Thabiso Maile stated:

“This country ke movie.”

Lebohang Madupe suggested:

“He needs to relax and take a break. We want our country to be clean.”

@BaneleNduli said:

"Imagine you are in an accident with Ngizwe, and it's your fault. Yoh. You will hear swear words you've never heard before."

Lebza Mo added:

"I would not be surprised if that accident was on purpose. That house just got burnt down."

Other stories about Mchunu's house

Briefly News has covered several articles from different angles about Mchunu's home.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News