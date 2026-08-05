A 19-year-old first-year student was discovered unresponsive in her room at Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College on Tuesday night

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed the death and activated counselling support for students, staff and the student's family

SAPS launched an investigation as the cause of death remains unknown pending a forensic pathology examination

A 19-year-old first-year nursing student was found dead at Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College. Image: Gaueg Province website

Source: UGC

SOWETO — A 19-year-old first-year nursing student was found dead in her room at Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College on Tuesday night, leaving students and staff at the institution in a state of shock.

The discovery was made after a friend raised concern about the student's welfare and approached officials for assistance. Security personnel then accompanied the friend to the student's residence, where they found her unresponsive.

Cause of death still unknown

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed the incident, with spokesperson Steve Mabona stating that the circumstances surrounding the student's death had not yet been established. Forensic Pathology Service officials attended the scene and transported the body to a mortuary, where further processes, including a determination of the cause of death, will be conducted.

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The South African Police Service has opened an investigation into the matter.

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Counselling support activated for those affected

The department said it was deeply saddened by the loss of the young student and has since activated counselling and psychosocial support services for fellow students, lecturers and staff. The student's family is also receiving support during this difficult time.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow students of the late student nurse. We ask that their privacy be respected as they go through this period of mourning," Mabona said.

Authorities have not released further details, and the cause of the young student's death remains unknown pending the outcome of forensic examinations.

NWU student dies a moth before her birthday

Briefly News reported that the North-West University (NWU) Potchefstroom Campus mourned the loss of 18-year-old Mbali Nhlapo who passed away on June 17, 2026. A first-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student, Nhlapo, died a month before she was set to celebrate her 19th birthday. The sudden loss of a student who was pursuing her legal dreams left many shaken, as a bright future was cut short.

While no official cause of death has been mentioned, the community has found a sense of comfort by shifting its focus entirely toward celebrating who Mbali was as a person. By honouring her warmth, spirit, and the bright legal dreams she pursued, those mourning can find solace in her meaningful legacy rather than the tragedy of her passing.

Source: Briefly News