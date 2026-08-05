Dineo Langa publicly supported her mother KG Moeketsi after the veteran broadcaster detailed her dismissal from SAFM and legal plans

KG Moeketsi alleged she was treated unfairly during an internal investigation that ended with her contract being terminated

The former radio host is seeking public support to fund a High Court challenge against her former employers

Dineo Langa rallies behind KG Moeketsi following SAFM dismissal. Image: Dineo Langa

Source: UGC

Media personality Dineo Langa has thrown her support behind her mother, veteran broadcaster KG Moeketsi, following the release of a detailed statement about her departure from SAFM. The actress shared the statement on her Instagram Story and said she believed her mother had been treated unfairly, adding her voice to the growing conversation surrounding the radio personality's dismissal.

Dineo Langa publicly supports her mother

According to Bona Magazine, On 05 August, KG Moeketsi broke her silence by explaining the events that led to the termination of her contract with SAFM. Shortly afterwards, Dineo reshared the statement on Instagram, saying her mother had been wronged.

The post quickly attracted attention as many social media users reacted to the veteran broadcaster's claims and her decision to challenge the matter through legal channels.

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KG explains what led to her dismissal

In her statement, KG alleged that her contract was terminated on 15 July 2026 after an internal investigation led by the station's programme manager, Ferdinand Mabalane.

She claimed that after his arrival at the station in March, he suggested she had played a role in his departure from Kaya FM years ago. KG rejected that suggestion, explaining that they had only worked together briefly and that she had no involvement in the leadership decisions at the station.

The publication also stated that the broadcaster detailed a major technical failure during her show on 31 May, saying she initially believed management's urgent communication related to the transmission problems. Instead, she was questioned over a listener interaction concerning a song request, which she said did not align with the format of her programme.

Former presenter plans High Court challenge

With Dineo publicly standing by her, the dispute has drawn even more public attention. Image: Dineo Langa

Source: UGC

KG further alleged that she was later suspended, faced additional investigations and did not receive payment for work she had already completed while the process was ongoing.

She said she has now started raising funds to take the matter to the High Court, arguing that workers deserve fair treatment, proper procedures and honoured contracts. With Dineo publicly standing by her, the dispute has drawn even more public attention as KG prepares to pursue the matter through the courts.

Bank seeks vehicle repossession through court

Recently Briefly News reported that former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku is reportedly facing fresh legal troubles after allegedly falling behind on her financed car repayments. According to reports, she failed to keep up with her monthly instalments, prompting the bank to approach the court for an order compelling her to return the vehicle.

The reported legal dispute comes shortly after her public sexual assault allegations against former co-star Bonko Khoza, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the actress.

Source: Briefly News