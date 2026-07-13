Late Actress Connie Chiume’s Daughter Nothando Appeals for Donations to Study in Los Angeles
- Nothando Mabuza-Chiume, daughter of the late actress Connie Chiume, launched a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign to fund her studies in Los Angeles
- Mabuza said the programme will sharpen her skills and help her build a bridge between African talent and the global entertainment industry
- The crowdfunding campaign is making progress, with social media supporters and followers rallying behind Nothando
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Nothando Mabuza-Chiume, an actress and drama teacher who is the daughter of the late veteran actress Connie Chiume, has turned to crowdfunding in hopes of making her dream of studying in Los Angeles a reality. She launched a BackaBuddy campaign in May 2026 with a target of R150 000 to cover the fees for a Performing Arts conservatory programme in the United States.
Mabuza-Chiume, having recently trended for her uncanny resemblance to her mother, has spent years in the trenches of South African arts education, running acting classes, youth programmes, and mentorship initiatives in communities where the entertainment industry often feels out of reach. In her campaign message, she described her passion for uplifting young performers and her belief that growing as an artist will allow her to give more back.
Nothando Mabuza-Chiume shares her vision for the future
"Today, I have the opportunity to take a life-changing step toward studying Performing Arts in Los Angeles through a conservatory program that will sharpen my skills, expand my global network, and open doors that are currently inaccessible to me in South Africa."
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She was clear that the journey is not just about personal growth. Her broader ambition is to return home equipped with international-level training and use that knowledge to create stronger pathways for South African creatives.
"My dream is to build a stronger bridge between African talent and the global entertainment industry."
Connie Chiume's legacy lives on
Nothando's mother, beloved veteran actress Connie Chiume, passed away on 6 August 2024 at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg. She was 72 years old. Chiume was celebrated across South Africa and beyond for her decades of work in film and television, and her passing left a profound void in the local entertainment industry.
Her daughter's appeal for support drew warm responses from followers online. At the time of publication, the campaign had raised R885 towards its target.
nozipoet expressed:
"I'm super proud of you, my love."
nondumisowopula said:
"God will see you through, Nana. All the best."
An anonymous donor reacted:
"Good luck, Thando!"
Connie Chiume to receive lifetime achievement award
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Connie Chiume's posthumous award presented by the Directors Guild of South Africa.
This achievement honours the legendary actress's everlasting legacy locally and internationally, celebrating her impact and immeasurable talent.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za