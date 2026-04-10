Connie Chiume To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honour at the Inaugural Creative Awards
- Late South African actress, Connie Chiume, will be receiving a posthumous award presented by the Directors Guild of South Africa
- This achievement is a result of Connie Chiume's everlasting legacy on the local and international screens
- Connie Chiume previously received a similar award at the Directors Guild of South Africa award ceremony in 2025
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The late South African actress Connie Chiume is reported to receive yet another posthumous award, courtesy of the Directors Guild of South Africa.
Connie's legacy shines beyond the grave
In April this year, Connie Chiume's everlasting legacy on the local and international screens will shine on stage at the inaugural Creative Awards.
With a career spanning more than forty years, it was only right that the GDSA recognises the Black Panther alum with this remarkable gong.
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In a statement, Chiume's influence in the arts was a focal point, making her the perfect candidate.
"Her artistry, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the growth of the industry have inspired generations of filmmakers, actors, and directors. The DGSA proudly recognises Mama Connie Chiume’s monumental legacy through this award, a symbol of gratitude, respect, and everlasting admiration for her lifelong dedication to the craft and her role in shaping the South African creative landscape," the statement reads.
However, this would not be Connie's first posthumous award. She received a similar award at the Directors Guild of South Africa award ceremony in 2025.
Speaking about this pending award, Andile Sinqoto said this type of award is necessary to grow the film industry, something Connie has massively contribute on.
“We have created this platform to recognise, connect, and elevate South African directors on a national stage. We are building something that will grow year on year and contribute meaningfully to the industry.”
Connie has previously won at the South African Film and Television awards (Safta), Icons of Africa and Royalty soapie awards.
Connie's son celebrates her legacy
Nongelo Chiume took to Instagram to sing nothing but praises when speaking about his mother.
"With a career spanning almost 50 years in acting, with achievements of work both locally and internationally in 2023, Forbes Africa named her in the top 50 most influential men in Africa, having worked with the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Beyoncé, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, and many more. GQ, Hennessy South Africa & and Standard Bank SA honoured this icon with the Lifetime Achievement award.
He appreciated the parties that continuously recognise his mother and the legacy she left behind.
Connie's daughter relives mothers death
In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Chiume's daughter, Nothando Chiume-Mabuza, was previously invited to Lungelo KM's podcast, Engineer Your Life.
She recalled the amount of blood there was, but she also spoke about the fond memories she shared with her.
Mabuza also condemned the media and how the grieving family was hounded for comment while still trying to process the news of her death, calling out reporters with cameras outside their home, which exhausted them.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za